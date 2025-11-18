Tom Hanks Divorced: His Marriage to Rita Wilson, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tom Hanks has been married and divorced over the course of his long, legendary career.

Often bearing the “America’s dad” title for his wholesome demeanor and famous good works, his love life has had ups and downs.

Despite his famous, long-term romance, not even the beloved actor is immune to divorce.

Here is a look at his relationship history:

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Tom Hanks married Samantha Lewes in 1978

In 1978, Tom Hanks married fellow actor Samantha Lewes.

Their son, Colin Hanks, was a newborn at the time, having been born in 1977.

Four years after marrying, they welcomed Elizabeth in 1982. Professionally, she goes by E.A. Hanks.

In 1985, they separated. In 1987, Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes divorced.

Executive Producer Tom Hanks, winner of the Outstanding Miniseries Award for “The Pacific” poses in the press room at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. Live on August 29, 2010. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

E.A. Hanks has alleged horrible abuse and general torment at the hands of her mother, who first had primary custody following the split.

When she moved in with her father, she began to experience a normal, healthy childhood — one with routine, safety, and with food stocked at all times.

In 2002, Lewes passed away at the age of 49 after a battle with bone cancer.

Tom Hanks attends AFI FEST 2024 Presented By Canva Spotlight: Robert Zemeckis And Tom Hanks In Conversation at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for AFI)

In 1988, Tom Hanks married Rita Wilson

In 1981, Tom Hanks met fellow actor Rita Wilson. The two struck up a friendship when she appeared on a single episode of the comedy series, Bosom Buddies.

Years later, in ’85, they ended up working together again.

This time, it was on the set of Volunteers, where they played lovers.

In 1986, they made their red carpet debut. Their on-screen chemistry, Tom would later explain, had very much translated into real life.

Actor Tom Hanks shows off his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 30 June 1992. (Photo Credit: VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom and Rita married in 1988.

This was the year of one of his biggest breaks as an actor, with an Academy Award nomination cementing his status as a household name.

In 1990, they welcomed Chester “Chet” Hanks. Then, in 1995, Tom and Rita welcomed their second son, Truman.

In between those births, in 1993, Tom and Rita were co-stars in one of the early ’90s most memorable films, Sleepless In Seattle. This time, however, they portrayed siblings.

Rita Wilson (L) and Tom Hanks attend the “Too Much” UK Special Screening at The Barbican on June 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

Did he and Rita Wilson split?

As of 2025, no, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have not divorced. They also have not separated.

In fact, they have supported each other in sickness and in health through the decades — including for Rita’s double-mastectomy over a decade ago.

Tom has said that their connection was borne of, among other things, maturity and compatibility. It looks like he was right.

They’re coming up on 40 years together.