Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban Divorce Details Revealed: Nicole Wants the Kids 10 Months Out …

Few celebrity breakups have been as shocking as the Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban split.

It’s not just that the beloved stars are unexpectedly calling it quits after 19 years of marriage; it’s also the messy fashion in which this is all playing out.

Insiders say Urban already has a girlfriend, and based on Nicole’s divorce filing, this is not an amicable breakup!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Nicole Kidman files for divorce, demands primary custody of children

Yes, according to a new report from TMZ, Nicole has already filed to legally end the marriage, and she’s made some shocking demands in her Marital Dissolution Agreement.

Under the arrangement proposed by Nicole, the exes’ two daughters will spend 306 days of the year with her and just 59 days with Keith.

Yes, Nicole has clearly given this a lot of thought, and she couldn’t be more precise in her demands.

She gave the vague “irreconcilable differences” reason for the divorce (a favorite among celebs who wish to retain a shred of privacy), and she’s stated that she intends to remain the “primary residential parent of the minor children.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

All major decisions involving their kids — including those pertaining to education and healthcare — will be made jointly, and Keith and Nicole have agreed to take co-parenting lessons to help them navigate the transition ahead.

Neither party is requesting spousal support or child support, but there is a clause stating that Keith has prepaid “child support obligations.”

Nicole comes out on top

In short, Nicole appears to have the upper hand, and it sounds like she and Keith have been hammering out terms for quite some time, possibly since they first separated back in June.

But interestingly, sources tell TMZ that Nicole filed abruptly with no advance warning to Keith.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s possible that she decided to pull the trigger now that the cat is out of the bag.

Or maybe she’s just furious over the fact that he’s already dating someone new.

According to TMZ, “sources connected to Kidman say that “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

There’s no indication that Keith started dating the new woman while he was still involved with Nicole, but the speed with which he’s moved on must have come as a shock after 19 years of marriage.

Here’s hoping these two can manage to keep things at least semi-civil for the sake of their kids.