Donald Trump Blasts Reporter as ‘Piggy’ Amid Growing Furor Over Epstein Files

Donald Trump’s biggest supporters are often quick to praise his brash, outspoken demeanor.

But even some MAGA loyalists might be cringing at the footage of Trump blasting a female Bloomberg journalist as “Piggy” aboard Air Force One this week.

The epithet was part of the president’s response to a question about an issue that has come to dominate the news cycle in recent weeks: the Epstein files.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel provided an update on the Trump administrationâ€™s progress in reducing violent crime. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump grows irate over Epstein file question

Speaking to reporters about Epstein emails recently released by the House Oversight Committee, Trump denied any knowledge of his late associate’s sex crimes.

“I know nothing about that. They would have announced that a long time ago,” he said, adding:

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years.”

Trump then resorted to name-calling when a Bloomberg reporter attempted to ask a follow-up question.

“Quiet. Quiet, Piggy,” Trump can be heard saying in the clip above.

As many have noted, “Piggy” seems to be a favorite insult of the president.

Back in 2016, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado accused Trump of using the same epithet in their conversations.

“He was overwhelming, I was so scared of him,” Machado said at the time, according to People.

“He’d yell at me all the time. He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or ‘You look fat.’ Sometimes he’d ‘play’ with me and say: ‘Hello, Miss Piggy,’ ‘Hello, Miss Housekeeping.’”

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office of the White House on November 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Trump has lashed out at a Bloomberg reporter in recent weeks.

Asked about Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with far-right figure Nick Fuentes, Trump snapped:

“Will you let me finish my statement? You are the worst.”

“You’re with Bloomberg, right?” he continued (per People). “You are the worst. I don’t know why they even have you.”

The House is set to vote to release the Epstein files on Tuesday, and a bill to make the information publicly available could be on the president’s desk by the end of this week.

The White House has the authority to order the DOJ to release the files without going through Congress, but Trump has chosen not to exercise that option.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.