Keith Urban Is NOT Banging Maggie Baugh, Insider Claims

As you’ve likely heard by now, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are ending their marriage after 19 years together.

The news came as a shock, not only because Nicole and Keith seemed like one of Hollywood’s most stable couples, but also because of the circumstances of the breakup.

Within days, media outlets were reporting that Keith was dating Maggie Baugh, the guitarist for his band — who happened to be several decades his junior.

Musical Artist Maggie Baugh performs during Randi Rahm Fall Evolution presented by the TJ Martel Foundation at Empire Hotel on March 18, 2019 in New York City.

So are Keith and Maggie really dating? If so, did the relationship begin while he was still married?

Neither party has addressed the matter publicly, but a source close to the situation decided to clear the air this week.

Close friend of Maggie Baugh’s dismisses relationship rumors

Country singer Alexandra Kay describes Baugh as a “good friend” of hers.

And in a new interview with Taste of Country, she assured fans that there’s nothing going on between Maggie and Keith.

“Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say … They’re like, stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I’m like, ‘She’s a good friend of mine and I know that’s absolutely not true,'” Kay told the outlet, according to People magazine.

Singer & songwriter Maggie Baugh is seen backstage at 3rd & Lindsley on February 02, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’ve met her boyfriend, and she’s very happy, and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship [with Urban],” she continued, adding:

“I feel sad for everybody involved that people are doing that and picking apart their personal life. I pray for peace for them and for everybody to have their privacy.”

So what really happened with Keith and Nicole?

While the speculation might have been a bit too intense at times, it makes sense that there’s so much curiosity surrounding Keith’s split from Nicole.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

After all, these two seemed rock solid after two kids and nearly two decades together.

Then, just days after the public learned of their separation, Nicole abruptly filed for divorce, a move that reportedly came as a shock to Keith.

In the weeks since, we’ve heard speculation about a possible reconciliation between Keith and Nicole, but that seems like nothing more than wishful thinking on the part of fans of the former couple.

The fact is, we might never find out exactly why these two A-listers decided to end their marriage.

But two things are certain: Keith and Nicole seem to be parting on less than amicable terms, and the public obsession with their divorce is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.