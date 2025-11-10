Orlando Bloom, Rachel Lynn Matthews Roast Katy Perry With Astronaut Costume

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been a roller coaster year for Katy Perry.

And now, two of the pop legend’s recent controversies have collided in hilarious fashion.

Katy and Orlando Bloom separated over the summer after nine years together. And Katy is already dating Justin Trudeau, former prime minister of Canada.

And Orlando? Well, his relationship status is uncertain — but he was recently spotted in the company of an actress who may have been having a laugh at Katy’s expense.

US singer Katy Perry (L) and English actor Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Remember back in April when Katy went to space for 11 minutes as some sort of weird publicity stunt orchestrated by Jeff Bezos?

(Like we said, it’s been quite an eventful year for the Queen of Camp.)

Well, actress Rachel Lynn Matthews decided to dress as Katy for Halloween.

And it seems that Orlando was a fan of the look!

According to People magazine, Rachel posted a pic of her Katy costume, and Orlando (who was dressed as a skeleton) had his arm around her shoulder.

Actor Orlando Bloom attends a special screening of his new film â€œThe Cutâ€ at the ALO HQ Screening Room in Beverly Hills, California on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Was it good-natured shade, or was Orlando genuinely roasting his ex?

It’s tough to say, but up until now, Katy and Orlando’s split has been mostly amicable, so Bloom probably didn’t mean any harm.

“Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando,” a source told People shortly after the couple parted ways, adding:

“He’s the father of their daughter, and that will always come first for her.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The insider went on to note that Katy and Orlando are committed to remaining on good terms for the sake of their daughter.

“They’ve been through a lot together, and while they’ve decided to go their separate ways, there’s still a mutual respect between them,” the souce said.

“They’re still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they’re committed to keeping things amicable.”

So in all likelihood, Orlando didn’t intend to hurt Katy’s feelings by posing with Rachel.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Katy didn’t take offense!