Erick Gainer: Pennsylvania Dad Beaten to Death Hours After Reporting to Prison For DUI …

A 41-year-old Pennsylvania resident was killed this week just hours after he reported to prison to begin serving a 90-day sentence on DUI charges.

When Erick Gainer’s girlfriend dropped him off at a Pennsylvania prison to do his time, she didn’t imagine that she would never see him again.

But less than 24 hours later, she received word that he had been beaten to death by a fellow inmate.

A New Jersey dad named Erick Gainer was beaten to death by a prison inmate this week. (GoFundMe)

Family and friends express shock over brutal murder of Erick Gainer

According to a report from the New York Post, a third inmate heard Gainer shouting, “Stop!” and “Help! What did I do to you?”

Gainer’s family is likely to take legal action against the Bureau of Prisons for what appears to be a shocking lapse in security.

In the meantime, they’re grieving the loss of a father and beloved bartender, who will be remembered for his gentle nature and his sense of humor.

“It wasn’t even 24 hours from when I dropped him [off at prison] when I got the phone call from the warden,” says Gainer’s grieving girlfriend, Tessa Shorb.

She described Gainer as the “biggest dorky dad-joke teller ever.”

“I told him, ‘Don’t worry. It is one of the safest jails, the nicest jails. You’re going to get through it,’” Shorb added.

“This was just cold-blooded murder. He took a kind, gentle soul, Erick wouldn’t hurt a fly,” said Erick’s brother, Lonnie Gainer, adding:

“He took the better part of me,” the grieving brother said. “If I could trade places with Erick, I would have in a heartbeat.”

According to an obituary, “Erick was a 2002 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and went on to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology.

“He built a career in hospitality, where his friendly personality and genuine care for others shined,” the tribute continues.

A 33-year-old California resident named Dangelo Nowlin has been charged in connection with Gainer’s death.

Nowlin had been arrested for criminal trespassing after refusing to leave a truck stop. It’s unclear at this time why he may have singled out Gainer.

Friends of Gainer’s have launched a GoFundMe to help his family handle funeral expenses.

Our thoughts go out to Erick Gainer’s loved at this incredibly difficult time.