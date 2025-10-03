Taylor Swift ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ Lyrics Explained: A Shakespearean Love …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift had a lot to say in “The Fate of Ophelia” — and the lyrics aren’t subtle.

The Life of a Showgirl is here, bringing joy to Swifties. And clarity, after Thursday’s mixture of real and fake leaks.

In this particular song, which has swiftly emerged as a fan-favorite, Taylor evokes imagery of triumph over tragedy.

She’s clearly singing about her love for Travis Kelce. But is there also a major dig at an infamous ex?

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What do Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ lyrics mean?

At midnight, The Life of a Showgirl debuted to the excitement of millions.

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album contains a blend of styles.

Songs range from the soft “Glitch” vibes of “Wi$h Li$t” to the gleeful retro tone of “Opalite.”

If social media is any indicator, Taylor’s biggest hit has been “The Fate of Ophelia.”

What are the lyrics all about?

From the first lines, you can hear that Taylor’s lyrics are about Travis Kelce.

“I hear you callin’ on the megaphone,” she begins. “You wanna see me all alone.”

Famously, Travis’ eagerness for a meet-and-greet with Taylor bordered upon red flag behavior.

But he caught her interest — and won her heart.

There’s more, with “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes,” a clear nod to his sports team, the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We’ll say this much for Swifties: sometimes, the numbers are very significant

When Taylor Swift sings “The Fate of Ophelia,” the lyrics include the phrase: “keep it one hundred.”

That phrase, a common element of American parlance referring to honesty, is a favored saying of Travis Kelce.

Also, at the risk of sounding like the numerology side of internet Swifties, there’s more to it.

Travis’ uniform number (a big deal in the sports world) is 87. Taylor’s lucky number is 13. (They add up to 100)

Travis’ first Instagram post featuring Taylor also happened to use the line “keep it 100.”

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

As for the deeper meaning of Taylor’s lyrics, it’s right there in the title.

Taylor is likening herself to Ophelia, a tragic figure from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The difference — what saves her from the character’s fate of torment, isolation, and death — seems to be finding love with Travis.

Is that dramatic? Yes. But Taylor is a passionate person.

Also, we’re talking about song lyrics. Poetic license sort of goes with the territory.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Are these lyrics also a jab at Matty Healy?

We have to consider whether Taylor Swift is also discussing someone else in the lyrics to “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Specifically, her “dirtbag summer” ex Matty Healy.

In Hamlet, the titular character is very unkind to Ophelia. He toys with her emotions and disappoints her.

The nicest that Hamlet is to Ophelia is arguably when he rests his head on her lap and makes a Shakespearean pun about her genitals.

Did Matty drive Taylor to near-madness just as Hamlet’s callous disregard for Ophelia led to her doom?

Maybe or maybe not. But that is one interpretation of these lyrics.