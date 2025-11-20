Kristin Cavallari & Will Hardy Went on a Date Despite Her Swearing Off Athletes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristin Cavallari and Will Hardy went on a date?

As her erstwhile marriage to Jay Cutler might indicate, the podcaster is a big fan of athletes.

This time, it was a coach, not a player.

Cavallari has almost nothing but positive things to say about the dinner, by the way.

On her ‘Let’s Be Honest’ podcast, Kristin Cavallari discusses motherhood. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Last month, Kristin Cavallari did not name Will Hardy when she described having gone on a date with a “big deal coach.”

Speaking on her podcast at the time, she explained that their agents at CAA helped to set it up.

“I literally said to the universe, ‘I’m ready to go on a date,’” Cavallari told Let’s Be Honest podcast listeners in October.

“The next day, I got a phone call from my agent,” she revealed, “who set me up with a coach.”

Cavallari commented: “Which is also funny because [matchmaker] Patti Stanger came on my podcast and said, ‘You should go out with coaches.’”

In an unusually relatable moment, Cavallari admitted that she did not know who Hardy — whom she did not name — was.

(We, too, had to look it up — did you know that there’s a sports team called Utah Jazz? It makes more sense when you find out that they’re from New Orleans)

“He is represented by CAA. So am I. Our two agents made it happen,” Cavallari explained of how they met.

“He flew to Nashville, took me to dinner,” she shared.

Cavallari assessed that the man was “such a great guy.” There was, however, only one date.

On her November 5 podcast, Kristin Cavallari spun wild conspiracy theories. It was not the first time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Even if sparks didn’t fly, he seems to be her type, right?

Will Hardy is not the first middling sports figure whom Kristin Cavallari has dated.

Remember, she was married to Jay Cutler from 2013 until 2022.

Most of us know Cutler primarily as her ex, but he was a quarterback in the NFL.

There won’t be a second date, however.

“He is such a good guy. I enjoyed talking to him. … It just wasn’t right,” Cavallari explained.

Us Weekly reports that it was Hardy who took Cavallari to dinner but didn’t quite sweep her off of her feet.

“It was one date and that was it,” the inside source shared. “She never saw him again.”

As for Hardy, he told Page Six that he and his ex-wife Spencer Ladd Hardy have been “divorced for over a year.”

Beyond that, he didn’t seem to have any sort of comment.

Cavallari’s listeners had been wondering and debating about who the coach might have been. Now they know.

Speaking on the April 1, 2025 episode of her podcast, Kristin Cavallari discusses her most recent entanglement while proclaiming that she is “done with athletes.” (Image Credit: YouTube)

The sports world keeps drawing her back in

Back in April of this year, about six months before going on her date with Will Hardy, Kristin Cavallari declared that she was “done with athletes.”

This came after her split with Nate Thompson, another sports player — this time, hockey.

At the time, she’d felt a “deep” connection.

Following the split, instead of going for sports world men, she’d reactivated Raya.

But old habits have a way of sneaking up on us all. Cavallari is no exception. It seems unlikely that Hardy will be her last dinner date in the sports world.