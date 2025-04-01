Kristin Cavallari Finally Identifies NHL Player Boyfriend (And Reveals That They’ve …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristin Cavallari is revealing — or confirming — her most recent guy.

The The Hills alum has used her podcast to expose DMs and to espouse unhinged conspiracy theories.

It’s truly a mixed bag.

This time, she’s confirming what social media “detectives” had already worked out. But only now that it’s over.

Speaking on the April 1, 2025 episode of her podcast, Kristin Cavallari discusses her most recent entanglement while proclaiming that she is “done with athletes.” (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kristin Cavallari was dating Nate Thompson

Three months ago, Kristin Cavallari teased that she was a “f–king WAG through and through.”

WAG or WAGs refers to “wives and girlfriends” of professional or otherwise high-profile athletes.

At the time. she did not name the mystery man. But it turns out that his name is Nate Thompson, who is a former professional hockey player.

On her Tuesday, April 1 Let’s Be Honest podcast episode, Cavallari confirmed that the NHL player was her boyfriend.

She lamented that “TikTok f–king detectives” had “pieced together” clues from her Dumb Blonde interview in December 2024.

“I don’t even care,” she claimed. “I said his name on [my podcast] tour. I really think he’s such a great guy. … He is someone who has done a lot of work on himself.”

They are no longer together

Cavallari shared that she and Thompson were “mostly long distance” during their erstwhile entanglement.

She listed that they kept the spark alive with “voice notes, FaceTime calls, phone calls, [and] texting.”

That said, she admitted that she’s “done” dating any athlete who’s still playing.

But that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have some very fond memories from this recent fling.

On her podcast, Kristin Cavallari took a notorious reality star to task. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Speaking on Tuesday, Cavallari shared that she and Thompson had “connected on such a deep level.”

In fact, she said that it was “one of the deeper relationships” despite the relatively “short” duration.

“We didn’t hold back anything,” she assessed of the connection with Thompson, which she called “honest, pure, amazing.” Cavallari added: “We told each other f–king everything.”

On her November 5 podcast, Kristin Cavallari spun wild conspiracy theories. It was not the first time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This entanglement was missing something …

She did not specify the reason for the breakup. She did, however, hint at it.

“That attraction piece for me has to be so on fire for me to want to be with someone,” Cavallari expressed.

“I have gone out with amazing men, and this guy is a good example of that,” she continued. “Why can’t I fall in love you?”

Cavallari summarized: “I need compatibility and chemistry. I understand that what I’m searching for is rare.” Even so, she is “not gonna settle for anything less than exactly what I want.”