Jay Cutler Slams Kristin Cavallari For ‘Borderline Slander’: She Got ‘A …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristin Cavallari took her podcast on tour this summer, and as expected, she spilled plenty of tea about her personal life.

In recent months, we’ve learned a whole lot about Kristin’s celebrity hookups, as well as her tumultuous marriage to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

But Cutler now claims that Kristin has been playing fast and loose with the truth.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

And he’s taken to his own podcast to set the record straight.

Jay Cutler lashes out at Kristin Cavallari’s divorcre claims

Jay particularly took issue with Kristin’s claim that she didn’t receive any money from him in their divorce settlement.

“Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny.’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids,” the former NFL star said on the latest episode of his Take It Outside podcast (per Page Six).

“You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years,” he added.

For the record, Jay made about $128 million over the course of his 12 seasons in the NFL.

Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears tries to get up after being sacked during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 21-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

We have no way of knowing how much Kristin earned from her various business interests over the course of the marriage. But $128 million is undeniably a hefty chunk of change.

So Kristin might have been exaggerating when she claimed that she hadn’t received a single cent from Cutler. More on that later.

“So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer and then you go to court and there’s a judge,” Cutler continued, before accusing his ex of slander.

“It’s irresponsible. I think it’s reckless. I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got,” he continued, adding:

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“It’s insanity. It’s completely false, completely untrue. It is, it just is. I’ve got a divorce decree. I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge — it’s like, 67 pages — it says the number breakdown.”

What we have here is a failure to communicate

It seems to us that these two are talking about different aspects of the divorce process.

In Cutler’s eyes, Kristin may have come out better in the division of communal property.

But when she claims that she didn’t receive “a penny” from Jay, she probably means that she doesn’t receive any spousal support or alimony.

We’re just guessing, of course, but that would account for the discrepancies in their stories.

Whatever the case, for their kids’ sake, we hope these two will soon be able to patch things up — or at least stop hashing out their differences in public.