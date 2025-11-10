Hayley McNeff Cause of Death Revealed: Bodybuilder and Fitness Influencer Passes Away at …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in August, we reported on the tragic death of Hayley McNeff.

The champion bodybuilder and fitness influencer was just 37.

McNeff won multiple bodybuilding competitions in the mid-2000s before returning to school to earn a degree in psychology.

Bodybuilder and influencer Hayley McNeff has passed away at the age of 37. (YouTube)

Hayley McNeff died unexpectedly following a lifetime of success

She went on to help others by sharing her knowledge of the habits that create success.

Hayley’s content earned her thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, and her loss has been mourned across the social media landscape.

At the time of her passing, the cause of McNeff’s passing was unclear.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security has revealed Hayley’s death was caused by acute intoxication from a deadly mix of heroin, fentanyl, 4-ANPP, cocaine, and norbuprenorphine.

The medical examiner’s report lists the death as accidental.

News of Hayley’s death came courtesy of an obituary written by her loved ones.

Hayley’s family shares news of her tragic death

“Such a bright light has left this world too soon,” her obituary stated.

“Hayley was known for her quick wit and constant sense of humor, she had a gift for making those around her laugh and feel welcomed. Her energy and determination was a constant in her life and she always accomplished what she set out to achieve,” the remembrance continued.

“She treasured her friendships and nurtured strong, lasting relationships with those who knew her best. Hayley will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family and friends.”

Speaking with People magazine, Hayley’s father described her as “a beam of light.”

“Hayley was like a beam of light in this world. She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do,” Dave McNeff told the outlet.

“She set her sights on bodybuilding and fitness and achieved the highest success that sector offered. She loved us and we love Hayley very much, we miss her madly.”

Our thoughts go out to Hayley’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.