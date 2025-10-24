Kate Gosselin Will Not Be Spending Thanksgiving with Her Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Gosselin will have a few empty seats around her Thanksgiving table next month.

Earlier this week, the mother of 8 explained on TikTok that she’ll be spending the upcoming holiday with her boyfriend Steve. But that’s about it.

From what we can gather, none of the reality star’s 8 kids will be joining the couple.

“I just asked him what he wanted to do for Thanksgiving,” Gosselin said in the clip, seemingly referring to this controversial partner. “Some of the kids have plans, we’re far away from home, don’t forget.”

Continued the former TLC personality:

“So we invited some of the kids and they don’t have enough time off for Thanksgiving to come here and then get home back to college. It’s just gonna be me and him, I guess.”

Gosselin is mom to 21-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, Collin and Leah, as well as twin girls Mady and Cara, both 25.

As celebrity gossip followers know well at this point, she hasn’t spoken to Hannah or Collin in years; both live with their father, Jon Gosselin.

Gosselin explained later in the TikTok footage that she asked her boyfriend what he’d want to do for their holiday, “thinking we could get takeout” or purchase a pre-made meal “because you know I can’t cook.”

“Instead he said, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I was thinking we could go dancing,'” Gosselin went on, before apparently glancing at her lover from across the room and saying:

“So rude, he’s over there smiling, he’s proud of himself. That’s the sense of humor he has and I don’t appreciate it.”

Plenty of observers out there don’t appreciate this relationship overall, either.

According to both Jon and Collin Gosselin, Kate is dating the same man she had an affair with way back in the day.

Neither of these aforementioned relatives are both fans of Kate in general, it should be emphasized.

On numerous occasions, Collin has accused his mother of abuse — both of the emotional and physical manner.

“It was a very, very emotionally abusive relationship,” Collin told The U.S. Sun in a video interview in 2024.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement. She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside. It was like a containment room, and it had a mattress on the floor and that’s how I lived…

“When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me.”

If true… just truly awful, heinous and incomprehensible stuff.

During a September TikTok Q&A, Kate revealed that she’s been dating her boyfriend for “a little over a year” and that she’s been “super happy” with how things are transpiring.

She added back then that he won’t be making many social media appearances any time soon as he “doesn’t really want to be in TikToks,” before confirming his name later in the month.