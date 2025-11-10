Jenna Jameson Commits to ‘Helping Others Find Jesus’ Following Adult Film …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For years, Jenna Jameson was the biggest name in adult entertainment.

These days, she still enjoys a massive following on social media — but she’s posting a very different sort of content.

On Sunday, Jameson posted an Instagram Reel in which she explained her new mission in life.

The video finds Jenna looking into the camera and voicing the words “switching sides.”

“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she captioned the post, adding:

“Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it.”

In a subsequent interview with the New York Post, Jenna expanded on her views:

“I am being loud and proud about my walk with Jesus Christ. Proclaiming my love for him is opening so many people’s eyes to the fact that they are not irredeemable,” she told the outlet.

In her comments section, fans praised the 51-year-old and encouraged her to continue speaking her truth:

Former adult actress Jenna Jameson signs copies of her new book ‘Sugar’ at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on October 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

“So proud of you girl! Keep fighting and keep pushing while sharing Gods love!” one user wrote.

“Jesus is going to use you amazingly…Praying for strength and revelation for you in Jesus name,” another added.

“Welcome to the winning side. Team Jesus all the way!” a third chimed

“This is amazing Jenna!! Do what makes you happy to feel whole and good and spiritual in whatever capacity suits YOU,”

Jenna retired from the industry in 2008, though she began working as a webcam model in 2013.

Adult film actress Jenna Jameson arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures and MTV Films’ “Jackass 3D” at the Mann’s Chinese Theater on October 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Following a messy divorce from influencer Jessi Lawless after less than a year of marriage (Lawless blamed the split on Jameson’s drinking problem), Jenna is now dating voice actor Mil R. Ocampo.

She was married to adult film director Brad Armstrong from 1996 to 2001 and former adult film star Jay Grdina from 2003 to 2006.

Jameson shares 16-year-old twin sons Journey and Jesse with UFC icon Tito Ortiz, as well as 8-year-old daughter Batel with former fiancé and Israeli businessman Lior Bitton.

In the past, Jameson’s extremist political views have attracted criticism, but these days, it seems that she’s sober and committed to a more inclusive message.

Let’s hope it stays that way!