Jenelle Evans Announces Return to OnlyFans With Racy Instagram Pics, Gets Roasted By …

Jenelle Evans is back in business.

At least that’s the message that fans are taking from her latest Instagram post.

As we previously reported, Jenelle is on OnlyFans, and the site seems to be her main source of income these days.

Jenelle Evans attends the Haddad Fashion Show at Macy's Herald Square on September 18, 2025 in New York City.

She had an eventful summer (more on that later), so it makes sense that Jenelle might not have had a ton of time to create new content.

But now, the former Teen Mom star wants the world to know that her OF is back up and running. Just in time for the holidays!

Jenelle is back to posting content on her ‘spicy page’

Jenelle announced her comeback on Monday night with a carousel of pics so racy that we can’t share them here (and frankly, we’re a bit surprised that Instagram allowed them).

Jenelle Evans attends the 2025 Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards at City Winery on September 17, 2025 in New York City.

“More than you can handle,” Jenelle captioned the collage.

“Feeling more and more comfortable in my skin lately. Posting a special #HalloweenShoot late, You know where to find more.”

Yes, Jenelle’s Halloween shoot was, in fact, several days late, but that’s not the part of this post that’s attracted criticism.

Rather, it’s the part about Jenelle posting racy content on her public Instagram page despite the fact that she already has a strained relationship with her kids (and constantly complains about her lack of privacy).

Jenelle Evans attends the Macy's and Rookie In The City Fashion Show at Herald Square on September 18, 2025 in New York City.

“I’m sure your sons love to see this,” wrote one follower.

“Imagine posting intimate, vulnerable photos of yourself for the whole world to see and then complaining that everyone is in your business all the time You belong to the streets, ma’am,” another added.

“You are a mother! Your children will see this. My goodness. How embarrassing for them,” a third chimed in.

“Mixing motherhood content and OF content gives me the heebies,” a fourth observed.

You get the idea. She probably should have seen this one coming.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City.

After all, Jenelle’s return to the world of OnlyFans comes on the heels of months of personal drama and bad publicity.

After moving to Vegas with his mom, Jenelle’s son Jace Evans was forced to return to North Carolina, seemingly due to problems with their relationship.

The 16-year-old later posted screenshots of abusive texts he’d received from Jenelle.

Oh, and there was also some weirdness about Jenelle almost banging Lil Wayne? Like we said, it was a hectic summer for her.

It would probably be a good time to focus on stability and parenting — but that doesn’t appear to be the direction that Jenelle is headed in!