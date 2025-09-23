Jenelle Evans Texts to Jace EXPOSED & Fans Side with ‘Teen Mom’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Everyone knows Jenelle Evans well enough to side with Jace.

The former Teen Mom villain was one of the franchise’s worst parents. She continues to prove that she doesn’t need an awful husband to carry on that tradition.

On social media, Jace is exposing alleged, expletive-laden texts from his own mother.

This is not how any parent should speak to their child. But it is, sadly, no surprise to those familiar with Jenelle.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

Weeks ago, Jace Evans exposed Jenelle as … exactly who you think she is

This poor boy deserves so much better than … any of this.

Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace Evans, is 16 years old.

In a span of months, he has lived in three different states: Nevada, Florida, and now, back home in North Carolina.

Taking to Instagram, Jace Evans shared alleged texts from his notorious mother, Jenelle. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Back in August, Jace returned to live with Barb, the grandmother who has been his “parent” for much of his life.

Barb has her own flaws and her own problems.

But most Teen Mom viewers agree that Jenelle was a worse situation for Jace — even before her horrible ex-husband David Eason entered the picture.

Unfortunately, as the texts that Jace exposed this summer reveal, Jenelle doesn’t seem to hesitate to lash out at her son, screeching “F–K YOU” in these alleged messages. This is important context.

In September, Jace Evans took to his Instagram page to share this message. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Here is what he’s saying now

“As the night gets dark, let your worries fade,” Jace Evans posted to his Instagram page over the weekend, weeks after leaking those messages from Jenelle.

“Sleep peacefully,” the text post counsels, “knowing you’ve done al you can for the day.”

That is sound advice for almost anyone.

But, to Teen Mom fans, it reads as commentary from a worn out teenager who does not get the kindness and love that he should be receiving from his mother.

Comment after comment is showering Jace Evans with support because of how his awful mother (and others) have treated him. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As you can see from this small sample of the replies, Jace received comment after comment praising him.

These are not messages from his classmates or peers.

Instead, these are people who appear to be familiar with Jenelle from her many years as a public figure.

These are people who know that Jace needs support and uplifting, because he is a young man who has endured worse than anyone should.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son on Teen Mom. (MTV)

We wish Jace the very best

Obviously, not everyone is on the same page. Even the likes of Jenelle Evans has her defenders. We live in a mixed-up world. Some people have skewed values.

Truth be told, Jace’s message might not even be about Jenelle.

She is just what we know about him. He has his own life, his own friends, his own struggles.

Yes, Jenelle is a big part of those struggles. On some level, even if they never speak again, she likely always will be.

But, given the way that she speaks to him, Jace has to be better off talking to a therapist than with the woman whose mistakes have defined his life.