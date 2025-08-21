Jace Evans Has Moved Back to North Carolina After Exposing Jenelle Evans’ Abusive …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, that didn’t take very long!

Just two days after Jace Evans called out Jenelle Evans on social media, mother and son are no longer living together.

In fact, they’re living a couple thousand miles apart, as Jenelle has reportedly shipped Jace back to his home state of North Carolina.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

The Jenelle Evans drama continues in Las Vegas

In case you missed it, Jace recently took to social media to share screenshots of text messages he’d received from Jenelle.

And if you know anything about Jenelle’s past, then you probably won’t be surprised to learn that her communications with her son were not exactly heartwarming.

Jenelle swore at the teen and hurled wild accusations at him, and now, TMZ is reporting that their Las Vegas experiment has come to an end.

The elder Evans brought all three of her kids with her when she moved out West, and now, as far as we can tell, only one of them is still living with her.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son on Teen Mom. (MTV)

Jenelle sent her youngest son, Kaiser, back to North Carolina to live with his grandmother back in October of 2024.

Now, Jace has also made the long trek back to the Tarheel State, but his living arrangement is unclear.

Jace spent the early years of his life living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, and many have speculated that he’s once again under Babs’ roof.

But that’s just unconfirmed speculation. At 16, Jace is not yet old enough to live on his own, but he might be living with a different relative.

Jace Evans posted what he says is a screenshot of a text conversation with his mother. (Instagram)

Jace publicly calls Jenelle out

“I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace captioned one of his screenshots on Instagram earlier this week.

“I need to go back to NC. She is just r[ea]lly unstable,” he wrote alongside another.

“I don’t need you, you don’t need me and I don’t understand why ur doing this just because I’m telling the truth,” Jace wrote to his mom in one text. “Ur crazy.”

“Your[e] the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F–K YOU,” Jenelle allegedly replied.

Jenelle breaks down in tears on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

From there, Jenelle accused Jace of lying when he claimed he’d been strangled by former stepfather David Eason in 2023.

“Just like the way you lied about David strangling you,” Jenelle allegedly wrote to Jace. “You make things worse on yourself.”

“I never lied,” Jace replied. “He tried to do [that s–t].”

“I was standing right there and have the Ring camera videos,” Jenelle allegedly wrote back.

(MTV)

“OK nice yea u were standing there yelling in my face cussing me out just watching things happen,” Jace replied.

Jenelle later took to Instagram to claim that Jace was just lashing out after being “rightfully punished.”

“While it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she wrote.

“Navigating Jace’s different medical diagnoses has not been easy but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs.”

News of Jace’s departure comes just hours after new reports that Jenelle has been reported to CPS for her negligent parenting and constant partying.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.