Jeffrey Epstein Says Trump ‘Knew About the Girls,’ Spent Several Hours With …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released never-before-seen emails between Jeffrey Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff.

And the correspondence between the two men contains what some are calling the most damning evidence yet of President Donald Trump’s ties to the late sex trafficker.

The alleged exchange took place ahead of a 2015 GOP primary debate hosted by CNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Epstein, Wolff allegedly discussed strategy ahead of pivotal Trump debate

“I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you,” Wolff wrote in one email.

“If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” Epstein replied (via the Associated Press).

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” Wolff wrote, adding:

“If it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.”

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

A 2019 exchange between Epstein and Wolff is even more damning.

In one email, Epstein addresses Trump’s claim that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago “for being a creep.”

In his conversation with Wolff, Epstein denied that he was ever a member of the social club, writing:

“Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Wolff has been a key player in the Trump-Epstein scandal for several years.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence on October 28, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Most recently, he claimed that Trump spoke with his staff about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s imprisoned partner in crime, but ultimately decided not to.

In an email between Epstein and Maxwell that was released today, Epstein writes:

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [VICTIM REDACTED] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

In a press release issued Wednesday, the White House alleged that the emails had been falsified.

“These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments,” the statement reads.

In an uncharacteristic move, Trump has not personally responded to today’s developments.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.