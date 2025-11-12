Michael Duarte: Food Influencer Shot to Death By Police After Threatening to Kill Officer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, beloved content creator Michael Duarte died unexpectedly earlier this week.

Better known as FoodWithBearHands, Duarte created barbecue and grilling videos that had been viewed millions of times.

At first, details were still scarce, and Duarte’s loved ones only confirmed that he passed away following a “horrible incident” that occurred while traveling with his family in Texas.

We now know that he was shot to death in a confrontation with police.

Food influencer Michael Duarte has passed away in a tragic accident. (YouTube)

According to a statement from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a 911 call on November 8 in Castroville, Texas, regarding a disturbance involving a “male subject with a knife acting erratically.”

Police say Duarte approached officers threateningly and “after multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you'” (via TMZ).

Duarte had a documented history of mental health issues. Sadly, he died on the scene.

News of Duarte’s passing came to us on Tuesday, courtesy of his talent agency, Alooma Media Group.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte,” the company said in a statement (via People).

“He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” the statement continued.

Food influencer Michael Duarte has passed away in a tragic accident. (YouTube)

“We ask that you lift Michael’s family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time. This heartbreak came without warning, leaving Jessica to incur the expense of bringing him back home to California and covering funeral expenses.”

Michael’s loved ones echoed those remarks in a GoFundMe page created for the benefit of his wife and daughter.

The page describes Mike as a “devoted husband to his wife Jessica, a loving father to his daughter, brother and a loyal friend to so many around the world.”

“His warmth, kindness, and generosity were felt in every interaction, and he had a way of making everyone around him feel valued and inspired,” the post continued.

“Michael’s passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew him. His legacy of integrity, compassion, and dedication will continue to live on through the lives he touched.”

Duarte started making food-related videos after checking into rehab for issues related to his mental health during the Covid pandemic.

“My first one was with my daughter,” he wrote in a post explaining his background. “That’s when I realized how happy creating content made me. Over time, I began to see it wasn’t just a hobby — it could be a business, something bigger than myself.”

In the years since, his barbecue and grilling content made him one of the internet’s most popular food influencers.

Michael is survived by his wife of nine years, Jessica, and their six-year-old daughter, Oakley.

The GoFundMe page notes that his death occurred just three days after his wedding anniversary.

Our thoughts go out to Michael Duarte’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.