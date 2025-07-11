Donald Trump Considered Pardon For Ghislaine Maxwell, Journalist Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, an FBI and DOJ memo revealed that the Trump administration has no plans to release the so-called “Epstein files” and no reason to doubt that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.

The news came as a shock to many, including Elon Musk, who blasted the Trump administration and demanded to know why Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for sex trafficking if there’s no list of clients.

And it seems Musk is not the only one who’s asking that question, as TMZ reports that Maxwell is now hoping for a presidential pardon.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

The report adds that the Trump administration is not considering a pardon for Maxwell at present.

But in a new interview with The Daily Beast, journalist and Trump biographer Michael Wolff claims that a pardon was very seriously considered at one point.

Wolff claims that Trump, a former associate of Epstein’s, was concerned about what sort of information would be revealed during Maxwell’s trial after she was arrested by the FBI in July 2020.

“What could she say — what would she say?” Wolff imagines Trump thinking.

He went on to describe Trump and Epstein as “two guys joined at the hip for a good 15 years,” adding:

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a multilateral lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House July 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. The leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal met with Trump during the luncheon. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“They did everything together. And this is from sharing, pursuing women, hunting women, sharing at least one girlfriend for at least a year, and this kind of rich-guy relationship with each other’s planes.”

He added, “I dare say they kind of loved each other. These [sic] were brothers in arms for a long time.”

Wolff claims that Trump’s team discouraged him from pardoning Maxwell ahead of or during her trial.

“Everybody around him was kind of like, ‘God, we hope she won’t say anything, but we really hope he doesn’t pardon her,’” the journalist tells The Daily Beast.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Asked for his comments on Maxwell ahead of the trial, Trump surprised many by expressing sympathy.

“I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump told reporters, according to The Hill. “I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Reached by The Daily Beast for comment on these allegations, Trump communications director Steven Cheung had this to say:

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s–t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”