Donald Trump: I Never Went to Epstein Island ... But Bill Clinton Did!

The ongoing furor over the Jeffrey Epstein client list shows no signs of abating.

As critics from across the political spectrum demand the release of the files listing the late sex trafficker’s known associates, the Trump administration continues to dance around the issue.

This week saw two unexpected developments, as President Trump addressed the files directly and allegedly used a meme to try and direct his followers’ attention to less politically inconvenient matters.

Trump is in Scotland today to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but he’s been unable to distance himself from the grwowing Epstein scandal, and he was asked about during a brief meeting with reporters.

Trump claims Bill Clinton went to Epstein’s island 28 times

“I never went to the island, and [former president] Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there, he was the head of Harvard,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

“And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them,” he continued, adding:

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island.”

Trump was then asked to explain his reasons for expelling Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

After initially claiming that he didn’t want to “waste your time” by rehashing the story, the president revealed that he kicked Epstein out because he’d breached etiquette by hiring Trump employees for himself.

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein … because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help,” he said.

“He stole people that worked for me; I said don’t ever do that again. He did it again, and I threw him out of the place,” Trump added.

Trump also addressed rumors that his name appears in the Epstein files and suggested that if it does, it may have been put there by Joe Biden during his time in the White House.

“I was running against someone who ran the files. They can easily put something in the files that’s a phony,” Trump said, according to TMZ.

Trump accused of using OJ/Obama meme to distract from Epstein scandal

According to that same outlet, an attorney of OJ Simpson’s is accusing the president of trotting out old scandals to distract from his present one.

In case you missed it, Trump posted a photo of Simpson’s infamous White Bronco police chase, but with Obama in the driver’s seat.

Malcolm LaVergne, who is the manager of Simpson’s estate, told TMZ that

Simpson passed away last year and obviously can’t speak for himself here, but LaVergne says there was no bad blood between the Juice and Trump.

In fact, he believes OJ would have applauded the president’s use of the meme.