Jana Duggar & John David Duggar Hold ‘Twins Gender Reveal’ Amidst Dueling …

Jana Duggar and John David Duggar are both expecting!

In August, Jana announced her first pregnancy.

Mere weeks later, twin brother John David and his wife Abbie revealed that they were expecting Baby #3.

With both twins looking to grow their families, they did a joint sex reveal party. Check out the results!

Stephen Wissmann, Jana Duggar, Abbie Burnett, and John David Duggar gathered for a shared sex reveal party. The twins grew up in a fertility cult, so this is a big deal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jana Duggar and John David Duggar held a ‘Twins Gender Reveal’ party

On Wednesday, November 5, Jana Duggar and twin brother John-David Duggar shared a “Twins Gender Reveal” YouTube video.

To be clear, Jana and John David are not expecting twins. They are twins.

And, as we hope that no one needs explained to them, these are respective pregnancies from their distinct marriages.

Jana is expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann.

John David and wife Abbie Burnett Duggar are expecting their third child.

In the video itself, we see that it was Stephen’s “birthday wish’ to learn the sex of their baby.

They go to the doctor and sit for a sonogram.

For some parents, the sex of a child defines many of their expectations for the child and for parenthood, from the future baby’s gender to home decor and planned activities and more.

Stephen admitted that he has “kinda been leaning boy,” but stressed that he would also “love a girl.”

Meanwhile, Jana shared that she has been “thinking of a girl.”

An excited Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann aim to find out whether they are expecting a son or a daughter. (Image Credit: YouTube)

So Jana and John David are each expecting … ?

As it turned out, Jana Duggar and John David Duggar got different results for their sex reveal.

Jana and Stephen are expecting a baby boy.

Meanwhile, John David and Abbie are expecting a daughter.

Jana had confided to Abbie that she imagined them both expecting baby girls.

It seems that she was half-right. (Abbie seems to have guessed exactly right, by the way)

It seems that Abbie Burnett Duggar is very good at guessing games. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Back in August, we reported that Jana had announced her first pregnancy. This came after fans spotted hints that she was expecting.

She grew up in a cult where most of her siblings were married as very young adults.

Most of them immediately began having children — with some showing no signs of stopping.

Meanwhile, John David and Abbie have moved relatively slowly.

This common-sense approach stems partially from Abbie’s diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. Pregnancies are not easy for her.

In her video, Jana Duggar speaks about her predictions about her first child. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Beware the Michelle jumpscare!

Just so that you know, the full video is not long — but it is not for the faint of heart.

In a fertility cult, pregnancies are a huge deal for the entire family. And gender will likely define almost every aspect of these children’s lives.

There are so many Duggars in the video. Unfortunately, this includes a dreaded Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar jumpscare.

The best that we can say about the sheer volume of Duggars is that Josh is not present. He’s a little busy.

Congratulations to Jana and Abbie! We hope that they both have easy deliveries.