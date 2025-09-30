Abbie Duggar Pregnancy Reveals Agonizing Diagnosis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Abbie Duggar has a pregnancy update!

This summer, she revealed that she and husband John David Duggar are expecting Baby #3.

Abby just shared that she has reached the halfway point.

She is also revealing an agonizing health complication that she has quietly faced for months.

John David and Abbie film a confessional segment during their time on the TLC reality show Counting On. (Image Credit: TLC)

Counting On alum Abbie Burnett Duggar has a two-part update on her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a pair of photos.

Both maternity snaps showcased her baby bump on the beach while she wore a fuchsia gown.

“A little over half way!” Abbie wrote in the post’s caption.

“We had a pretty rough go of it the first half,” she acknowledged.

“And I am so thankful to be feeling much more like myself again!”

Abbie concluded her caption with a declaration and two tags:

“God is good! #pregnant #hyperemesis.”

In her Instagram caption, Abbie Burnett shared an update on her third pregnancy with John David Duggar. (Image Credit: Instagram)

That final tag is garnering a lot of attention as fans and followers digest this Abbie Duggar pregnancy update.

Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition that can take place during pregnancy.

The pregnant individual experiences severe nausea and vomiting.

No more than three percent of all pregnancies have symptoms like this.

John David Duggar and his fiancee, Abbie Burnett. The couple is planning to marry in November of 2018. (Image Credit: TLC)

Some may recall that Kate Middleton’s pregnancies became easy to predict due to her hospitalizations ahead of pregnancy announcements.

She, too, suffers hyperemesis gravidarium. And yes, it really is that bad.

It sounds like Abbie’s symptoms have abated, as she is “feeling much more like” herself.

That is good to hear!

Abbie Burnett is lying down and trying to relax while pregnant in this photo from Counting On. (TLC)

John David and Abbie Duggar already share 5-year-old Grace Duggar and 2-year-old Charlie Duggar.

This is not her first round with hyperemesis, either.

Abbie previously battled with symptoms, so that even critics pitied her.

Some speculated that Grace might end up being the couple’s only child as a result.