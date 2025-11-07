David Woolley GOES OFF on Polygamy: It’s Completely Abusive!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

David Woolley … you go, boy!

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown’s husband will lay his feelings about the entire concept of polygamy bare for all to see and her.

And we are just SO, SO here for it.

(Instagram)

“I always look[ed] down on it,” Woolley says of the arrangement in a clip published by Us Weekly ahead of this episode airing on November 9.

David married Christine Brown in October 2023, about two years after she walked away from spiritual spouse Kody Brown.

“My oldest sister was mentally damaged from it, from that kind of crap that her husband pulled on her,” Woolley also said in this footage, referring to one of his two siblings that lived polygamy.

He goes on to say that the man at the center of this set-up is really the “major flaw” because he’s in total control and everyone is meant to cater to his whims and desires.

Christine Brown and David Woolley sit for an interview on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Trashing polygamist patriarchs, Woolldy says on air:

“They use it to control the women in that part. ‘If you’re not obeying me, I’m punishing you and I’m going to go to the other one.’ And then I was like, sure, ‘I’ll take you right in.’”

He further alleged that polygamy is used to “control women,” telling Christine: “It’s not a right thing to do.”

Amen, David!

We’ve witnessed plenty of sexism from Kody over the years to back up Woolley’s point here.

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Elsewhere, Janelle Brown reveals during this Us Weekly preview that she finds it problematic to make assumptions about the entire religion.

“There are a lot of tragic stories in polygamy, but there are in monogamy as well,” the mother of six points out in the sneak peek. “And I think it’s really dangerous to paint a whole group of people with a broad brush based on one observed experience.”

Fair enough, perhaps.

But Janelle also left Kody a few years ago and has said on many occasions that he treated her unfairly.

(TLC)

Janelle, who is tight with Christine and David, confesses on the episode that the “secrecy and lack of empowerment for women” in polygamy has “sort of allowed some of those things to flourish,” adding of the Brown family:

“That was one of the reasons we went public. We wanted to sort of end that.”

We’re pretty sure they simply shined a light on it instead.

Kody is out here being an awful father…. Christine, Janelle and Meri have all left their marriages and seem MUCH happier as a result… and everything Woolley says about polygamy above seems to ring 100% true in our views.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday nights at 10/9c.