John David Duggar & Abbie Burnett Expecting Baby #3!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett are expecting!

The pair hailed as the “realest” Duggar couple are already the parents of two children.

Now, they’re admitting, they’ve “been keeping a little secret.”

Abbie is pregnant with baby #3!

John David and Abbie film a confessional segment during their time on the TLC reality show Counting On. (Image Credit: TLC)

Yes, John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett are expecting Baby #3!

On Wednesday, September 3, John David and Abbie Duggar took to their joint Instagram account to share the news.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret …” the caption began.

The couple then shared: “Baby #3 arriving early 2026!!!”

They did not stop with the caption, of course. John David and Abbie shared a series of maternity photos.

The photos are more than just a baby bump and ultrasound pics. We see numbered balloons along with the couple’s two existing children.

5-year-old Grace is wearing a pink dress with a “1” balloon. 3-year-old Charlie is wearing a “2” balloon. The couple’s “3” balloon completes the message for anyone who didn’t bother to read the caption.

John-David Duggar poses here with his wife, Ashley, back in the early days of the show! (TLC)

Congratulations are in order

At this point, many long-term Duggar watchers may feel that adults from this cult-adhering family announcing pregnancies is non-news.

It would be like if your average person put out a press release every time that they get Taco Bell.

However, the congratulations for John David and Abbie Duggar came pouring in anyway.

And not all of them came from mere strangers.

“Congrats! So excited for you all,” Jana – who is pregnant with her first child — wrote to her twin and to his wife.

As most of us may recall, John David and Abbie married in November of 2018.

This followed a courtship — the cult’s heavily chaperoned version of dating — of several months.

In January of 2020, Abbie gave birth to their first child: Grace.

Two years later, the couple welcomed Charlie. 2022 was the year that they officially became a family of four.

Abbie Burnett and John-David didn’t even change out of their wedding attire before filming this video for TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

Only three kids in 8 years of marriage?

It is true that John David and Abbie Duggar aren’t exactly keeping pace with his awful parents or his disgraced brother Josh in terms of churning out child after child.

In many ways, these two act like a real couple. They break Jim Bob’s rules and seem to genuinely love each other in ways that cult rules don’t normally permit.

Perhaps it’s because John David is, like Jana, older.

Or maybe he and Abbie could have made these choices at any age. Either way, they seem more determined to give their children a stable, sane home than some of his siblings. That can only be a good thing.