Jana Duggar: PREGNANT With First Child!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

If you’re a longtime fan of her family, then you know that there was a time when it looked as though Jana Duggar might never get married.

In fact, she was subjected to constant rumors and speculation about the fact that so many of her younger sisters had left the nest ahead of her.

But these days, Jana is having the last laugh.

Not only is she married to longtime family friend Stephen Wissmann, Jana is now expecting her first child!

Jana Duggar shares pregnancy announcement with fans

Jana and Stephen tied the knot around this time last year.

And it seems that they got right to work on the business of starting a family.

This morning, Jana revealed to her 850k Instagram followers that she expects to become a mom in January of 2026.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” she captioned a carousel of photos.

“We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Duggar fans sing Jana’s praises in wake of joyous annuoncement

Naturally, Jana’s announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom had been dreaming of this moment for years.

“Yay! Actual tears I am so happy for you. I think this is my favourite Duggar pregnancy announcement ever,” wrote one follower, according to Parade magazine.

“Why do I feel like I just found out a good friend is pregnant? Congratulations! This news made my day,” another fan added.

“You will make the best mama jana congratulations to you all x,” a third added.

“So happy for you both! Congratulations!” a fourth chimed in.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those congratulating Jana and Stephen on their joyous news!

These days, Duggar updates are not always terribly encouraging.

But through all the scandals and deceptions of recent years, Jana has remained a shining light of human decency, and we wish her all the best as she and Stephen embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives!

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.