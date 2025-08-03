Jana Duggar Pregnant? Why Fans Say She’s Expecting Baby #1

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Jana Duggar pregnant?

Ever since Jana married Stephen Wissmann, fans have wondered about her future plans.

When will the overly put upon eldest Duggar daughter have kids? After what her life has been like, does she even want kids?

Here’s everything that we know, including why some of Jana’s fans are cheering with excitement.

During her extensive Bachelorette trip vlog in 2024, Jana Duggar captured herself on film more than once. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Here’s why people are saying that Jana Duggar is pregnant

It started with a post, not by Jana Duggar herself, but by her sister, Jinger.

Taking to Instagram, the West Coast resident shared Jana and Jessa and John David’s visit. (Remember, Jinger recently welcomed baby Finn)

A visit from aunts an an uncle sounds so sweet! But the social media update also spurred suspicions that Jana will soon follow in the footsteps of so many of her sisters by having a child of her own.

Both on Instagram and on other social media platforms, Duggar fans and critics alike were scrutinizing Jana.

They very openly wrote about “zooming in” to determine whether the eldest Duggar daughter “is preggo,” as one put it.

Another confidently declared: “Jana is preggers.” Not everyone was convinced — but many at least seemed hopeful.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked her fans through the installation of her above-ground pool. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Weren’t there (other) pregnancy rumors recently?

In March of 2025, Jana Duggar herself prompted rumors that she might be pregnant.

Why? Because Jana shared an Instagram post about one of her (many) DIY projects.

At the same time, she seemed to be holding her abdomen, perhaps unconsciously. Just as one might a baby bump.

Does Jana want to have kids?

It is extremely common for overly put upon eldest children to decide to not have children of their own.

Even for those not raised in abusive cults, they simply reach adulthood and realize that they’ve had their fill of involuntary parenting — and won’t volunteer for more.

However, in April, Jana wrote that she and husband Stephen Wissmann “would love to have children” and added that they were praying to their God for some kids “soon.”

Maybe Jana will enjoy parenting more when it’s on her own terms and not on that of her awful parents.

On YouTube in the summer of 2024, Jana Duggar took followers on a tour of her Tiny House. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is Jana Duggar pregnant?

At this time, there is no proof that Jana is pregnant. If she and Stephen are expecting, then they have kept it a secret.

Right now, some of her fans are eager — perhaps even impatient — for her to have children of her own. And, to be clear, Jana has said that she feels the same way.

Maybe they should keep their presumptive congratulations messages somewhere that she will not see them.

Because, well, that sort of thing can really sting when the cheers are premature.