Josh Duggar: I’m BROKE in Prison! My Family Sends Me Nothing!

Josh Duggar continues to have a bad time in prison.

Now, he claims that he’s running out of money.

Despite continuing support from his less hinged relatives, Josh is strapped for prison cash and complaining about it in his endless appeals.

The guy just can’t catch a break. Darn.

Disgraced former reality star Josh Duggar will be stuck behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

Josh Duggar is broke

The US Sun reports that Josh Duggar disclosed his dire financial situation in a new filing.

Yes, despite so many legal setbacks, the disgraced former reality star continues to desperately appeal his sentence.

If he deserved sympathy, it would be a sad situation.

As of April 2025, Josh had $0.22 in his account. His incarcerated net worth was a little lower than that, because of his $0.02 debt.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to Josh’s court filing, he is not gainfully employed behind bars.

And he allegedly receives income from “no other source,” which means no savings, no property, and no assets.

In the documents, he writes that he “currently performs a prison work assignment but does not receive any pay for compensation.”

As a result, he told the court, he “has no employment income to report.”

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

It sounds like he feels abandoned by whichever loved ones he has left

Though many within the family and cult have shown Josh Duggar unwarranted support, apparently the financial side of that has dried up.

His filing admitted that he “occasionally receives money from family and friends, but has not during the reporting time for this request.”

As a result, Josh’s use of the commissary is “limited.”

The documentation notes that he currently has a balance of $0.

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

In addition to running short on funds and supporters, Josh claims that he has debt for “legal restitution and fines” that he has accumulated during prior proceedings.

He insists that he is “unable to pay the costs of these proceeds.”

As a result, Josh asserts, he is “entitled to relief.”

Josh Duggar, the first-born of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 Kids and Counting, out doing his thing. (TLC)

These filings and appeals probably won’t end for another 7 years

On the one hand, one can understand Josh Duggar feeling frustrated.

Our prison system has many flaws, and he’s going to remain in prison until his December 23, 2032 release date.

It is easy to imagine him looking at the news and hearing about Ghislaine Maxwell’s work release and improved conditions, even though her sex crimes were even worse than his. (Not that it’s a context; evil is evil)

Since Josh can’t do any favors by offering to try to exonerate Donald Trump in the Epstein scandal, he’s doing the appeals equivalent of throwing things at the wall to find out what sticks.