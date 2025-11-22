Carrie Underwood Pregnant: Does She Want More Kids?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Carrie Underwood pregnant?

The former American Idol champion has become one of the music world’s most beloved stars, and fans are always clamoring for new information about her personal life.

And while she values her family’s privacy, Carrie posts to social media frequently, and she’s usually happy to share updates about her time away from the recording studio.

But while fans might continue to bombard her with questions about whether or not she plans to expand her family, Carrie has mostly kept quiet on that issue.

Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

How Many Kids Does Carrie Already Have?

Carrie married hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010, and the couple has since welcomed two children.

And while Carrie has never explicitly stated that she’s done having kids, it looks as though she’s satisfied with the current size of her family.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage for ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA)

Is Carrie Underwood Pregnant Today?

It does not look as though Carrie Underwood is currently pregnant, and based on her comments on the subject, it seems that she’s not planning to welcome another kid anytime soon.

During a 2019 appearance on Today, Carrie was asked point-blank if she plans to welcome more kids.

“I do not know at this point,” she told host Natalie Morales (via Hello!).

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

“You know, it’s such a difficult road to get where we are now. And I’ll have to evaluate after this tour is over,” the country star continued.

“Then we can talk about what’s next. But I’ve been a lot of kind of ‘live in the moment’ lately. And I think that’s good. I am kind of a planner and I really do like knowing what’s around every corner.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me is that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next.”

With all of the ups and downs she’s endured in her life, Carrie can speak from experience about the futility of planning too far ahead.

Carrie Underwood talks during the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast before a game in 2023. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Carrie’s Difficult Pregnancy Journey

Carrie suffered three miscarriages in between the births of her two sons, and she’s been candid about the heartbreak of those tragedies.

“There’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it,” she once said.

“So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment, and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life.”

Carrie has hinted that she might one day adopt a child.

But it seems that at the moment, she’s fully focused on her career and her two sons.

Carrie Underwood Performs On NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on September 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In 2022, Carrie spoke of the challenges of going on tour as a mom.

“This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day,’ she said at the time.

Is Carrie Underwood Still Married?

As we mentioned earlier, Carrie has been married to Mike Fisher for quite some time.

Recently, there have been rumors that Carrie and Mike are headed for divorce.

But it seems that that’s nothing more than tabloid speculation.

Mike stood by his wife’s side when Carrie injured her face in an accident in 2023, and it looks as though these two have never been stronger.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

These days, Carrie’s career is reaching new heights, and Mike seems more than happy to provide all the support she needs.

Yes, it sounds like Carrie has achieved the ideal balance between her career and her family life.

And while she hasn’t completely closed the door on welcoming another child, it seems that she’s perfectly content with her current situation.