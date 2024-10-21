Katy Perry Desperate for ‘American Idol’ Comeback After Album Flop: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Can Katy Perry return to American Idol after ditching the show?

Katy Perry quit American Idol. Though she wasn’t necessarily producers’ first choice, Carrie Underwood stepped up to replace her at the judges table.

However, Katy’s new album has been an absolute flop, almost universally panned by critics.

With her comeback having blown up in her face, can Katy get back to the steady, extravagant pay of American Idol?

Katy Perry attends the media call for the AFL 2024 Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Can Katy Perry return to ‘American Idol’ after her album flopped?

From Season 16 through Season 22, Katy Perry was one of the celebrity judges on American Idol.

The controversial and widely lampooned talent competition paid Perry 8 figures per season. Katy’s participation was, perhaps, a little cringe to many of her current and former fans, but she made off like a bandit.

Part of the reason for her departure was her new music. How did that go?

Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

If this is the first that you’ve heard of Katy Perry’s album, 143, well … there’s a reason for that.

143 was a flop. It was not merely a financial disappointment, but has also been widely panned by music critics as, among other things, “creatively stagnant.” Ouch!

There was also controversy surrounding the album. Memorably, Katy Perry essentially ignored questions about her decision to work with Dr. Luke. In case anyone needs a refresher, that’s gross — even when likable, popular musicians do it.

Katy Perry attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Now, Katy Perry can’t come crawling back to ‘American Idol’

“American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy,” an inside source characterized to Life & Style.

“Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table,” the insider alleged.

“It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her,” the source then shaded.

Katy Perry attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“But Carrie’s got the gig now,” the insider pointed out. Notably, Carrie Underwood is a Country artist.

A number of talent competitions are leaning into Country in order to cater to the tastes of their audiences. American Idol is only the latest to do so.

“And unless the new season is a ratings disaster,” the insider predicted, “there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!”

Katy Perry performs before the AFL Grand Final match between Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

What’s next for her?

143 may have been a flop and a career low point (so far) for Katy Perry, but it’s not an unlucky number. She’s sold 143 million units worldwide and has been a tremendously successful recording artist.

So while Katy Perry doesn’t have any Grammy Awards, she does have a tremendous fortune. Her hundreds of millions make her one of the world’s wealthiest musicians.

We’re sure that Katy Perry would prefer to have a steady stream of income. But we’re also confident that she and her famously handsome husband, Orlando Bloom, will be just fine without a Katy Perry American Idol comeback.