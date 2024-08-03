Carrie Underwood: The Truth About Her Face & Her Nasty Accident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Do you remember the story with Carrie Underwood, her face, and her horrible accident?!

Several years ago, Carrie Underwood received 50 stitches to her face following a pretty nasty injury.

Her recovery was not as simple or painless as she might have hoped.

There was a lasting effect on her psyche — and on her face. Now that the American Idol winner is returning to her roots, let’s go back and look at what happened and how her accident still affects her today.

Carrie Underwood’s Accident: What Happened?

In the spring and summer of 2024, Carrie Underwood’s appearance during performances and on social media prompted some discussions among fans.

Yes, her face looks different than it once did. Is that just a normal product of aging? Or are fans still seeing the long-term visual markers of her terrible accident?

Underwood’s injuries are no secret, but they happened so long ago that some fans need a refresher on what exactly happened to nearly seven years ago.

In November of 2017, Carrie Underwood received some nasty injuries after a tragic fall.

There was no scandal. It didn’t involve a crime, or any illicit substances, or anyone trying to harm her.

Instead, Carrie Underwood received injuries to her face and body after falling while walking her dogs. Yes, it can happen.

Carrie Underwood’s Face Suffered Injuries, As Well Some Broken Bones

The results of Carrie Underwood’s accident included a broken wrist and serious injuries to her face.

After being rushed to urgent care, medical experts at the hospital gave her about 50 stitches above her lip.

She also underwent surgery for her broken wrist. Not all bone breaks require surgery, so that sounds extra painful. Sometimes, even a “simple” fall can have catastrophic consequences.

While speaking on The Bobby Bones podcast, Carrie Underwood detailed her accident.

“I was taking the dogs out and I just, I tripped,” she recalled. “There was one step and I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities!”

Underwood summarized at the time: “So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

What were the long-term consequences for Carrie Underwood’s face?

The accident that befell Carrie Underwood resulted in stitches on her face and surgery on her wrist. All of that took time to heal.

In November of 2018, about one year after her fateful fall, Underwood spoke to Vulture about the stitches meant limited mobility for her face.

This mean that, in the studio, the Country singer felt the impact upon her vocal performance. It’s pretty normal to move your face when you sing, after all.

There was also, she recalled, a psychological aftereffect to the fall. She began to doubt her own ability to measure up while her face and body recovered.

“I would sing something and then look at [producer] David [Garcia] and be like, ‘Did that all come out clearly?’” Underwood described to Vulture.

That all sounds very painful. While Carrie Underwood can be dangerously wrong from time to time, we wouldn’t wish such a painful experience on anyone. She seems to be fully recovered. We hope that this is the case.