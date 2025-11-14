Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Welcome First Child Together!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cardi B is officially a mother of four.

The 33-year old welcomed her latest baby, a boy, earlier this week, according to the star’s rep.

“Cardi is healthy and happy,” this individual simply said, about two months after we learned that Cardi was expecting her very first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Diggs is a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, who had nine receptions for 105 yards in a victory on Thursday night.

Cardi B acknowledges the crowd during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 2, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For her part, meanwhile, Cardi shared the blessed news on Instagram in the caption of a video where she lip-synchs “Hello,” a track from her recently released sophomore studio album Am I the Drama?.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” Cardi wrote.

“My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!

“A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi B performs on stage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The musician added:

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right.

“There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and I’m loving the woman i’ve become! That’s what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.”

Elsewhere, Cardi went on to celebrate her most recent arrival in a separate post to her Instagram Story… where she admired a pair of light baby pink strollers.

“I just had a boy,” she said in the video. “But I love this stroller!”

Cardi B performs during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Getty)

The Grammy-winning artist rapper shares three kids – Kulture, Wave and Blossom — with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

She filed for divorce from him in July 2024, four years after her first filing in 2020, although it is yet to be finalized.

As for Diggs, who was embroiled this year in a paternity scandal, he is already father to daughters Nova and Charliee.

It’s unclear how committed he is to being an active dad, but Cardi told CBS in September that the professional baller has been a positive influence in her life.

“He makes me feel very confident,” she said. “Feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you could do it. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”