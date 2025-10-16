Simone Biles Confirms Boob Job with Joyful Trampoline Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Simone Biles did, in fact, undergo a boob job.

This year, Biles sparked breast augmentation speculation in the usual way: by abruptly having a fuller bust.

Though pregnancy rumors also circulated, she’s now laying those to rest by confirming the surgery.

And it’s all going down in a trampoline video. Take a look!

Gymnast Simone Biles attends the 2025 ESPY awards on July 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Simone Biles is opening up about her boob job

On Wednesday, October 15, Simone Biles opened up about her breast augmentation surgery.

The Instagram Story video itself, however, shows the gymnastic legend on an in-ground trampoline.

“Okay,” she tells the camera. “I actually haven’t flipped in a year.”

Setting the stage, Biles adds: “And we’re at our new house. Here we go.”

She then proceeds to perform a monumental flip high in the air, truly making it look easy.

Simone Biles flipping for the first time in a year at her new house with an in-ground trampoline 🤯



“I got a cramp” 💀



(🎥: @Simone_Biles) pic.twitter.com/wRNnWw3cMv — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) October 15, 2025

After performing the flip, Biles announces that she “got a cramp” in her leg. Wise to take breaks to stretch, of course.

The reveal about her breast augmentation appears, not in the audio, but in the video itself.

As you can see in the screenshot below, Biles captioned her video with some context.

“First flip,” she wrote, listing the various forms that this milestone takes.

“In a year,” Biles began. “At the new house.” Finally, she shared: “with new [cherries emoji]”

On her October 15 Instagram Story, Simone Biles confirmed undergoing breast augmentation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Clearly, she has taken time to recover

If you are unfamiliar, the cherries emoji is often a stand-in for “breasts,” particularly only heavily censored swathes of social media in our puritanical dystopia.

(Unlike the corn emoji, popularized on TikTok because even a simple word like “porn” is under scrutiny, it is the cherries emoji’s shape that gives it this double meaning — like the eggplant and peach emojis)

Presumably, part of why Simone Biles opted to undergo such a hiatus from flipping was to give herself time to fully recover and allow herself to heal following her breast augmentation.

That was very wise.

Very few people have the self-discipline to stay off of an in-ground trampoline. It must be even harder if you are one of the greatest athletes to ever live.

Simone Biles greets the fans during her Gymnastics Clinic at Youth Olympic Park Villa Soldati on October 9, 2025. (Photo Credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

And, yes, this was Biles’ confirmation that she did, in fact, undergo a boob job.

Breast augmentation rumors erupted earlier this year because, well, her breasts looked a little larger.

As we acknowledged, there were also pregnancy rumors.

There were also suggestions that her diet and exercise habits had changed with her alleged retirement.

(To be clear, Biles has not announced her retirement. The 2028 Rio Olympics are still up in the air — like Biles on the trampoline)

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles smiles during a press conference on October 8, 2025. (Photo Credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Why did she undergo a breast augmentation?

Simone Biles has not actually chosen to explain why she decided to get a boob job. She does not have to, either. It’s her body, her business.

However, people generally undergo breast augmentation because they feel that it will be more appealing or will make them feel more at home in their own bodies.

Breast augmentation, like hair implants, hair removal, and more, is a form of gender-affirming care.

Some cis women like Biles will admit to feeling like “less of a woman” or at least less desirable without these procedures.

Congratulations to Biles for getting a body more like what she desires. Everyone deserves that.