Tom Brady AWED by Simone Biles Olympic Floor Routine: Watch!

Tom Brady could not contain his excitement at Simone Biles’ routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles is the certified GOAT of gymnastics. Her triumphs have redefined the sport across the globe.

Within the world of football, Brady is something of a GOAT himself. He has been there, in Paris, to cheer on Biles and her teammates.

He could not contain his awe at Simone Biles’ athletic feats. And NBC’s cameras were there to capture his face journey on video.

Watching Team USA compete in gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tom Brady displays his awe at some of the best athletes in the world. (Image Credit: Peacock)

Tom Brady feels as enamored with Simone Biles as the rest of us

On Monday, August 5, Tom Brady was a spectator at the women’s individual gymnastics. There, the incomparable Simone Biles was competing.

As we previously reported, Simone Biles’ balance beam session went awry, costing her a chance to tie for all-time gold medals. However, her extraordinary gymnastics skills did score her (yet another) silver medal during her floor routine.

Tom Brady watched that happen. Just take a look at his reaction.

https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1820682672529650043

While many use Peacock for scripted television or for Real Housewives (most of the people on my plan use it to binge Murder, She Wrote), it has also been the go-to streaming option for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Which means that millions of subscribers got to watch Tom Brady’s face journey as he watched, stupefied, as Simone Biles performed her floor routine.

She earned a silver medal. She and the bronze medal winner (fellow Team USA member Jordan Chiles) praised the gold medal winner, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. And Tom Brady couldn’t hide his look of wonder.

In a moment that we simply had to GIF, Tom Brady watches as Simone Biles completes her floor routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Image Credit: Peacock)

GOAT recognizes GOAT

Tom Brady has been known as the GOAT for many years. He has seven Super Bowl wins in his history as a football player. That’s a lot.

Simone Biles is a fellow Greatest Of All Time. In her case, for her magnificent athletic feats that has won the admiration of gymnasts and fans all over the world. (Unlike football, gymnastics happens in other countries)

Biles even wore her GOAT pendant out on the gymnastics floor.

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Many commenters on social media observed that Tom Brady’s reaction had “proud dad” vibes.

Brady is a father, which has in turn helped to earn him his “DILF” label. It’s an acronym like GOAT, but harder to explain in polite company.

Just to be clear, as complex as Simone Biles’ family history is, Tom Brady is not her dad in any sense. He’s just one proud athlete supporting another.

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This was a good showing by Simone Biles

Simone Biles did not meet all of the goals that she had set for herself at the Paris Olympics. She did not tie Katie Ledecky and Larisa Latynina for most gold medals by a woman.

However, she performed extraordinarily well — even by Olympic standards. She remains the GOAT.

It’s possible that this will be her final Olympics. As Biles herself has acknowledged, being 27 as a gymnast makes her practically geriatric. However, as Tom Brady could tell her, retirement can be easier said than done.