Christine Brown: Kody Banged His Other Sister Wives Better Than Me!

Christine Brown has found her voice. This much is certain.

The Sister Wives star came out with a memoir last month that talked openly about her relationship with ex-spouse Kody Brown and where it was lacking.

There was a lot missing in the emotion department, that’s for certain.

But also in the physical department, it’s now evident.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown are exasperated with each other at this point. (TLC)

“So many women have been asking me, ‘How did you do it? How did you know it was time to leave?’” the mother of six told Fox News Digital in September, adding of her motivation behind writing the book:

“I thought this was the perfect way to explain what happened. I felt it was the perfect time to look into the past, come to terms with what happened and put closure on things.”

She then delved into how ventures into Pound Town with Kody were lacking.

“It’s one thing to know your roommate is having sex in the next bedroom over,” she writes in the memoir.

“It’s another when it’s your husband and you can hear everything. Yes, we were all married to him. Yes, I knew what he was up to on the nights when he wasn’t with me. And yes, it shocked me how much it hurt to hear it, especially when it sounded as if they had actual relationships, where they talked and played and enjoyed each other physically.”

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

The sister wives didn’t reveal anything to each other when it came to alone time with their shared man.

“We were all careful not to demonstrate affection in front of the other sister wives — no handholding or terms of endearment — but at night, I could hear the affection,” she also wrote.

Simply put?

“It was different in my bedroom.”

On multiple recent occasions, Christine has delved into this personal topic.

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Previously, Christine acknowledged that she was “taken care” of physically at the beginning of the marriage, but then sex became “just an act” with “no real emotion behind it or anything.”

In an even more disturbing section of her book?

Brown said Kody hurt her when he took her virginity.

“I wasn’t completely clueless, and I trusted him,” she writes. “I also thought, because he had some experience, that it would be, you know. Good.”

Instead?

Christine recalls her first sexual experience for readers as hurting “like crazy” and leaving her in tears, largely because “there was no foreplay.”

Christine Brown has said she’s SO glad she divorced Kody. We’re proud of her for doing so. (TLC)

“There was no anything,” Christine goes on. “It was my very first time after having my very first kiss at the altar, and he was experienced so he should have known.”

She admits she was “crying from the pain” and significantly disappointed because she thought the evening would play out VERY differently than it did.

“I envisioned hand-holding, moonlight, gentle touches,” she writes. “I imagined feeling beautiful and adored. I imagined a loving acknowledgment of our eternal life together.”

She did not get any of that.



