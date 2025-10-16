John Fetterman Blasts Charlie Kirk Criticism, Says Trump Voters Are ‘Not …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is receiving both praise and criticism for comments he made earlier this week.

Speaking at a town hall event hosted by News Nation, the controversial politician shared his feelings regarding Trump supporters.

And while Republicans have applauded his comments, many of Fetterman’s own supporters wish he sounded a bit more like a member of the opposition party.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) gestures while speaking at a rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at York Exposition Center UPMC Arena on October 2, 2024 in York, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Fetterman criticizes fellow Dems for comparing MAGA movement to Nazi party

Asked about rhetoric used to describe the far right amid ICE raids and National Guard deployments in US cities, Fetterman argued that it’s the critics of those developments who are guilty of going to extremes.

“I’m the only Democrat in my family. I grew up in a conservative part of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman told the crowd, clad in his signature hoodie.

“I would never compare anybody, anybody to Hitler, and those things,” he continued, adding:

“I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are not fascists, they’re not Nazis, they’re not trying to destroy the Constitution.”

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on November 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I refuse to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler.”

Fetterman says Charlie Kirk criticism went too far

From there, Fetterman lashed out at public figures and social media users who criticized Charlie Kirk’s views in the wake of his assassination.

“Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views,” Fetterman said.

“It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet. And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head,” he continued.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a series of confirmation votes for U.S. President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down.”

Other Democrats who implored Americans to turn the temperature down amid the current wave of political violence were subsequently criticized by prominent Republicans for their alleged hypocrisy.

But Fetterman’s appeal to the GOP seems to be earning him support from the Right — even as it raises doubts on the Left.

“If there is a worse Democrat than Fetterman I’d like to know who it is,” wrote one X user.

“Fetterman is more focused on helping Trump than helping his constituents,” another added.

Fetterman has yet to respond to the criticism against him, which is not terribly surprising. After all, he doesn’t seem very concerned about the opinions of the Democrats who voted for him these days.