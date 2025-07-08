Simone Biles Thirst Traps in Bikini Amidst Breast Implant Speculation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Simone Biles is likely the greatest athlete in the world.

However, fans have recently observed a change in her figure.

While some questioned if they might be seeing the first hint of a pregnancy, others brought up the possibility of cosmetic surgery.

Did the Olympic gymnast get breast implants?

Simone Biles attends Netflix’s “Simone Biles Rising” FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Simone Biles is hot in Belize (and everywhere else)

On Monday, July 7, Simone Biles took to Instagram to share a series of jaw-dropping photos.

She and her husband, Jonathan Owens, have been on vacation in Belize.

Enjoying the summer weather, Biles flaunted her incomparable body in a bikini.

As a bonus, for many, the sight of the drink in her hand quelled pregnancy speculation (for now).

“Gone to Belize,” Biles captioned her post.

Naturally, the comments swiftly flooded with adoration, praise, and barely-contained thirst.

“You so fine baby wheeewww,” Owens himself wrote.

He appears in some of the couple’s photos, but that doesn’t mean that he cannot (or should not) tell his gorgeous wife how he feels.

Simone Biles poses for a portrait session at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid on April 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images for Laureus)

Has she undergone breast augmentation?

Speculation about Simone Biles potentially having undergone breast augmentation surgery did not begin with these photos.

Back in March, her photos from a trip to the Bahamas prompted a similar discussion.

Sometimes, celebrities undergo cosmetic procedures and tell the world — or even film it for followers.

Other public figures may choose to simply not acknowledge the change, ignoring questions and comments.

@drruthie Simone Biles breast implants explained! Dr Ruthie takes an educated guess on her implant choices and explains why those choices eat down every time especially for athletes ♬ original sound – drruthie | your fav surgeon

However, we have to mention that Biles is 28 years old.

For generations, Olympic gymnasts — women and girls, at any rate — have been late bloomers.

In some cases, this was due to extreme “diets” and even unethical medical programs by unscrupulous coaches and even countries.

More often, however, it stems from the lifestyle of an extreme athlete.

Occam’s Razor suggests that Biles, who could retire from gymnastics whenever she chooses, just has a slightly changing body now that she is in her late 20s.

Simone Biles attends the Winners Walk during the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 at GalerÃ­a De Cristal on April 21, 2025. (Photo Credit: Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images for Laureus)

Has Simone Biles ever undergone cosmetic work?

If she’s ever gone under the knife, she has not seen fit to share it. Nor does she have to — it’s her business.

However, Biles did once undergo a Botox treatment — a simple injectible — on her face, specifically her “T-zone.” She did not enjoy it, and opted to not repeat the experience.

It is entirely possible for someone who does not care for Botox to undergo cosmetic surgery.

But it’s probably better to wait for a confirmation or denial than to speculate — especially since a breast augmentation can be a major surgery with a lengthy recovery time, and we’re not seeing real evidence of it.

Sometimes, boobs just happen.