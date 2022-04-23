Kris Jenner Testifies: I Really Thought Blac Chyna was Gonna Kill My Son!

Kris Jenner took the stand on Friday and, for the second consecutive day, was asked questions about her history with Blac Chyna... in the wake of Chyna suing Kris and her family members forr $100 million.

Yes, $100 million.

The Instagram influencer filed this legal complaint in 2017, alleging at the time that she suffered emotional distress as a result of ex-fiance Rob Kardashian's social media campaign against her.

Chyna also alleged back then that Kris and her children conspired to have her and Rob's reality show canceled after one season, costing her lots of money in the process.

The trial got underway with jury selection last Monday.

Once 12 men and women were selected, the defense opened its case by calling Blac Chyna to the stand.

At one point, she was cross-examined and asked about the incident from 2016 when she held a gun to Rob's head.

"We were being silly," Chyna, under oath, claimed to the jurors. "He thought it was funny."

Jenner, however, testified a couple days later that there was nothing humorrous about what transpired.

"I was told she put a gun to his head and she was drinking ... I can't imagine how that must feel to have a gun pointed at your head,'' Jenner said on the same witness stand.

The altercation took place on December 14, 2016; it happened at Kylie Jenner's home; and Chyna was accused at the time of not just pointing a gun at Rob -- but of choking him with a phone cord... hitting him with a metal pole... and ripping open his shirt.

"She tried to murder him. She put a gun to his head," Jenner said in court, tearing up after being asked by Chyna's lawyer why she didn't contact Chyna after the aforementioned date.

"It's not a joke," Jenner added, citing the time -- just a few weeks before the Chyna/Rob incident -- when daughter Kim Karrdashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Kris also emphasized that she didn't pressure E! executives to pull season two of Rob & Chyna.

"I did not have any influence over the E! network,'' Jenner said simply.

Television producer Jeff Jenkins, who was one of the original executive producers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, previously testified that he wasn't surprised E! axed the series because it's "very difficult to shoot a show ... when they didn't want to talk to each other.''

It's true:

After Chyna and Rob welcomed daughter Dream and got engaged, they frequentlyy fought and trashed each other on social media.

At his lowest point, Rob even leaked nude photos of his ex online in July 2017.

In February 2020, Judge Randolph M. Hammock severed from the current lawsuit from Chyna's revenge porn claim against Rob and directed that it be tried separately.

The claim involves what Chyna's court papers call "humiliating and degrading'' photos that Kardashian allegedly posted of Chyna.

A separate jury will hear that case after the conclusion of the current proceedings.

Later this month, meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are all expected to take the stand.

During her testimony on Friday, Kris was asked about a text she sent over four years ago where she wrote:

"He [Rob] is devastated, and he needs to ditch the bitch."

Replied the manager and matriarch:

"I probably could've used a word that was nicer."