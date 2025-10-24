Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban: Getting Back Together?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A shocking report claims that Nicole Kidman would take Keith Urban back.

Even though she filed to divorce him, he seems to be the one who instigated the breakup.

And outsiders believe that their daughters are Team Kidman. You know, just like the rest of the world.

Is she really getting cold feet about ending the marriage?

Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2 at The Beverly Estate on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Does Nicole Kidman want Keith Urban back?

A jaw-dropping claim from The Daily Mail purports to shed light upon Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split.

According to the report, the breakup totally blindsided Kidman.

They had been experiencing marital difficulties but, the inside source alleges, they were “getting it back together.”

At least, that’s what she thought.

Instead, Urban announced that it was over — leaving Kidman flabbergasted and broken-hearted.

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban look on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park on June 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It has now been weeks since Kidman filed for divorce.

However, the alleged insider — apparently a friend who has known Kidman for decades — claims that she’d be willing to take him back.

The only obstacle to her patching things up, allegedly, would be if Urban has moved on.

“She would get back with him in a heartbeat,” the alleged source ominously warned.

That is a little unexpected, given a variety of things that we already knew.

Nicole Kidman during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Can they un-ring this bell, even if they want to?

First and foremost, Keith Urban and fellow Country singer Maggie Baugh have seemed awfully chummy.

Their overt friendliness began before the breakup news, by the way.

Obviously, we are not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing.

(And, even if fans’ worst suspicions were to be confirmed, and she is Urban’s new girlfriend, he — and not Baugh — would be the wrongdoer)

At the very least, Urban didn’t seem shy about openly altering the lyrics to his own songs as a tribute to Baugh. Whether something happened or it didn’t, he didn’t seem to care what people thought.

Keith Urban performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

There is also the fact that it was Kidman who filed to divorce Urban.

In her filing, she very notably did not accuse him of adultery.

Instead, she cited the reason for their split as “irreconcilable differences.” That is, to be blunt, the catch-all legal phrase for no-fault divorce.

We don’t doubt that Kidman felt blindsided the the breakup.

However, feeling taken aback when your partner of many years suddenly wants out doesn’t always mean that you’re desperate to have them back.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Her fans aren’t buying this

To be blunt, a lot of folks on social media are discussing how they’re doubting the report. And we don’t blame them!

Does this insider believe what they’re saying? Almost certainly.

But even if Nicole Kidman was crying and wanting her considerably less famous husband back just a few weeks ago, isn’t it likely that this has changed?

Especially as the world has watched him appear to either be dating again — or at least interested in it.

This divorce won’t be fun. But Kidman’s been through worse, more grueling divorces. She’ll be better off after she moves on.