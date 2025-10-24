Queen Elizabeth II Blamed For Raising ‘Monster’ Prince Andrew Amid Latest …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his royal titles amid allegations that he engaged in widespread sexual misconduct during his years of friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Technically, Andrew gave up his titles voluntarily, but it seems quite clear that the idea was not his, and there are rumors that Prince William would like to see him banned from all royal properties and events.

And as royal journalists and biographers attempt to make sense of the scandal, many are casting a wide net in their efforts to find an explanation for how a man with such dignified parents could behave so abhorrently.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And one particularly scathing article is going viral this week thanks to the author’s suggestion that Queen Elizabeth might be responsible for her son’s problematic behavior.

‘Daily Mail’ criticizes late queen’s parenting

“Is the late Queen Elizabeth to blame for the horror of Prince Andrew?” Daily Mail columnist Jan Moir asks in her latest piece.

“Did she spoil him so much that he grew up convinced of his own specialness, marinated in arrogance, unable to navigate his cushioned world of privilege with even a shred of humility, decency or common sense?

“Many mothers have blind spots when it comes to their favorite sons, sparing the rod and spoiling the child to such an extent that they unwittingly raise a monster.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend church at Hillington in Sandringham on January 19, 2020 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Moir goes on to note that Elizabeth’s other kids are not exactly widely beloved — but they’re a whole lot more likable than Andrew.

“They may have their faults, but neither his two brothers nor his sister come anywhere close to Prince Andrew on the royal ghastly-o-meter,” she writes.

The favorite son becomes the black sheep

Moir then posits that the problem stems from the fact that Andrew was the favorite child and knew that he could do no wrong in his mother’s eyes.

“Surely part of the problem must be that no matter what he did, Queen Elizabeth could see no wrong in her beloved Andrew,” she writes.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Martin Meissner – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Most mothers have a favorite son, and he was undoubtedly hers – then, now and forevermore.”

The public has known about Andrew’s connection to Epstein for several years, but that scandalous association has received new scrutiny in recent months.

In April, one of Andrew and Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, took her own life.

And throughout 2025, the Trump administration has faced renewed pressure to release the so-called Epstein files, in which Andrew’s name is rumored to be prominently featured.

Obviously, Queen Elizabeth is not entirely to blame for her son’s actions — but this ongoing scandal is sure to continue raising questions about the entire family, as well as the institution of royalty.