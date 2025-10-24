Doug Martin: NFL Legend Jumped From Balcony at Rehab Facility, Fought With Cops Ahead of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the tragic news that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin had passed away at the age of 36.

News of Martin’s death came courtesy of a statement from his family, who initially reported that the cause of death was unknown pending further investigation.

That same day, multiple outlets reported that Martin died following a “brief struggle” with police amid what may have been a home break-in.

Running back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Now, we’re learning more about the final months of Martin’s life, and it appears that he had been battling mental health and substance abuse issues for quite some time.

Doug Martin’s troubled final days revealed

According to a report from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle, Martin was put on an involuntary psychiatric hold back in August.

Martin reportedly checked into Tranquility Rehab Center in August, where he tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamines on his arrival.

His stay was a troubled one, as Martin left the premises without permission multiple times.

Running back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks to the media after a rookie practice at the Buccaneers practice facility May 4, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

At one point, Martin was reportedly found dancing outside the facility with his hands covered in blood.

One supervisor stated that it appeared as though Martin had leapt from his balcony on the facility’s second floor and began punching walls until his hands bled.

When police arrived on the scene, a struggle ensued, and they were eventually forced to subdue Martin after finding a bag of cocaine and a 12-inch knife on his person.

Sources close to Martin say on the day of his death, he attempted to enter a neighbor’s home after becoming disoriented.

Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands on the sideline during their game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 4, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An epic life cut short

Martin played the first six seasons of his career with the Bucs and finished with a single season for the Raiders.

He was picked 31st overall in the 2012 NFL draft and rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Over the course of his years in the NFL, he accumulated 5,356 yards rushing and 30 TDs.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. … Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise,” said the Buccaneers in a statement.

The statement described the 5’9″ Martin — who earned the nickname “Muscle Hamster” — as a

“fan favorite.”

Martin was recently named as one of the top 50 players in Bucs’ history as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.