Nicole Kidman Makes Bold Divorce Statement with Daughters, Edgy New Hair

Nicole Kidman isn’t hiding amidst her divorce from Keith Urban.

And his apparent efforts to publicly humiliate her with his antics aren’t working.

She’s out and about with their daughters. Does this mean that both girls are Team Nicole?

Fans are also noticing Kidman’s “edgy” new hair. Take a look:

Nicole Kidman and her daughters seem to be making a statement

Over the weekend, Nicole Kidman attended the amfAR gala in Dallas.

In fact, she was on stage, presenting Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration.

Then, she attended the Chanel show in Paris.

This time, she was not alone.

Kidman had daughters Sunday Rose and Faith with her for this fashion event. (Sunday is a model, which seems pretty relevant to attending this sort of show in Paris)

Many have interpreted this as Faith and Sunday both being Team Nicole in Kidman’s divorce from Keith Urban.

(That would put them squarely on the side of most of humanity, if anecdotal social media reactions are any indication)

Obviously, this may be a bit of a leap. It could even be projection or wishful thinking.

Plenty of kids end up doing activities with both parents after the split. Yes, even teens like these girls.

But, given the reports that Urban cheated on Kidman and now appears to be flaunting his alleged new girlfriend, it isn’t too much of a stretch to wonder if their daughters have strong opinions about the divorce.

Are these her ‘divorce bangs’ making their debut?

As many could not help but observe, Nicole Kidman appears to be sporting a new set of bangs.

This edgy new hairstyle was not on display in Dallas.

It makes sense that she might style herself differently for a fashion event with her daughters than to present an award. Dallas is, and this is true, not Paris.

It is possible that she visited a hairstylist before crossing the Atlantis. Or, as some have suggested, we could be seeing clip-ons, hair extensions, or a full-on wig.

Are bangs generally a good idea? That doesn’t really matter. Kidman can do whatever she wants.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban has been displaying what appears to be some very disrespectful messaging.

Recently, the singer altered a lyrical tribute to Kidman and instead name-dropped “Maggie.”

This came before the divorce filing, by the way.

That lyrical adjustment appears to be about Maggie Baugh, who is 25 years old.

Purely for context, when Sunday Rose was born, she was about 8. This is the sort of thing that tends to sway how one’s own children feel during a divorce.

This divorce is still in its early stages

We have all witnessed celebrity divorces that begin amicably, even with a joint statement, and slowly devolve into acrimonious squabbling — or worse.

Celebrity divorce smear campaigns are a business unto themselves. Even if they sometimes backfire.

For now, we appear to be seeing Nicole Kidman living her life with Keith Urban acts out.

We don’t know what’s going on with him. And we don’t really know what’s going on with her, either.

Whatever happens, Kidman’s been through worse divorces. It’s mostly a shame that Sunday Rose, Faith, and (frankly) Maggie are along for the ride in whatever Urban has going on.