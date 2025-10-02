Nicole Kidman Was ‘Blindsided’ By Keith Urban Affair, Blames Blake Shelton …

Fans were stunned this week by the news of the Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split, and every new detail that emerges only adds to the shock.
For starters, insiders now claim that Urban already has a new girlfriend.
Even more surprising is the fact that the rumored new flame is none other than Keith’s guitarist, Maggie Baugh.
That news has not been confirmed, but if it turns out to be true, it might go a long way toward explaining why Nicole filed for divorce abruptly and without any warning to Team Keith.
It’s always shocking when a 19-year marriage comes to an end, but the circumstances surrounding the Nicole-Keith split make it even more unbelievable.
And insiders say it all comes down to Keith suffering from a colossal midlife crisis.
Nicole Kidman feels ‘betrayed’ by Keith Urban’s infidelity, sources claim
To be clear, we don’t know if Keith started hooking up with his new flame while he and Nicole were still married.
But one insider insists that that’s the case.
“Nicole feels blindsided not just by Keith but by the silence of the whole group,” the source tells Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop.
Of course, as is usually the case with this sort of thing, in retrospect, the signs were there.
They began back in January, when Keith abruptly fired his band of 25 years.
Then there were the “late nights and mysterious disappearances.”
Nicole believes Blake Shelton helped to keep Keith’s secret
“Looking back, Nicole sees it now. The jokes, the awkward pauses, the looks — they were signs,” says the insider.
The insider says Nicole feels particularly betrayed by the fact that Keith’s friends — including Blake Shelton — helped to keep his secret.
“She just didn’t want to believe them. She thought they were her friends, too. Now she feels betrayed by the whole world Keith came from.”
“She can’t understand how no one gave her even a hint — not Blake, not anyone.”
It sounds like Nicole is experiencing the usual mix of strong negative emotions that comes with such a betrayal.
But she’s also dealing with the added stress of going through all of this in the public eye.
We can’t help but wonder if Gwen Stefani is aware of her husband’s alleged complicity. If so, Blake might soon find that he has some explaining to do!
We’ll have further updates on thi developing story as new informtion becomes available.