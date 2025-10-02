Nicole Kidman Was ‘Blindsided’ By Keith Urban Affair, Blames Blake Shelton …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans were stunned this week by the news of the Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split, and every new detail that emerges only adds to the shock.

For starters, insiders now claim that Urban already has a new girlfriend.

Even more surprising is the fact that the rumored new flame is none other than Keith’s guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

That news has not been confirmed, but if it turns out to be true, it might go a long way toward explaining why Nicole filed for divorce abruptly and without any warning to Team Keith.

It’s always shocking when a 19-year marriage comes to an end, but the circumstances surrounding the Nicole-Keith split make it even more unbelievable.

And insiders say it all comes down to Keith suffering from a colossal midlife crisis.

Nicole Kidman feels ‘betrayed’ by Keith Urban’s infidelity, sources claim

To be clear, we don’t know if Keith started hooking up with his new flame while he and Nicole were still married.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart at Balenciaga on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

But one insider insists that that’s the case.

“Nicole feels blindsided not just by Keith but by the silence of the whole group,” the source tells Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop.

Of course, as is usually the case with this sort of thing, in retrospect, the signs were there.

They began back in January, when Keith abruptly fired his band of 25 years.

Then there were the “late nights and mysterious disappearances.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend a special screening of “Expats” at Palace Verona on December 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Nicole believes Blake Shelton helped to keep Keith’s secret

“Looking back, Nicole sees it now. The jokes, the awkward pauses, the looks — they were signs,” says the insider.

The insider says Nicole feels particularly betrayed by the fact that Keith’s friends — including Blake Shelton — helped to keep his secret.

“She just didn’t want to believe them. She thought they were her friends, too. Now she feels betrayed by the whole world Keith came from.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

“She can’t understand how no one gave her even a hint — not Blake, not anyone.”

It sounds like Nicole is experiencing the usual mix of strong negative emotions that comes with such a betrayal.

But she’s also dealing with the added stress of going through all of this in the public eye.

We can’t help but wonder if Gwen Stefani is aware of her husband’s alleged complicity. If so, Blake might soon find that he has some explaining to do!

We’ll have further updates on thi developing story as new informtion becomes available.