Savannah Chrisley Accuses Chase of Severe Alcoholism: ‘I Feel Like I’ve …

Savannah Chrisley feels terrified for her troubled brother, Chase.

She expresses only scorn for sister Lindsie, who cooperated with authorities to the detriment of their awful parents.

However, things are more complex with Chase.

Savannah worries about him. But she has also distanced herself from him, closing herself off as she braces for bad news.

Wearing a red jacket, Savannah Chrisley speaks on the “Unlocked” podcast in early 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Savannah Chrisley knows that she is ‘hard’ on brother Chase

During this week’s episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Savannah Chrisley processed her strained sibling bond with Chase.

“As hard as I am [on him],” she acknowledged, “there is some fear in me that something’s going to happen to Chase and it’s very valid.”

Savannah added:

“I mean, just in the way that he looks. Chase is not Chase. It’s literally, like, a blank shell.”

“You can tell it in all the weight that he’s lost. The rings around his eyes,” Savannah described.

“He’s not who I know as my brother.”

(More on Chase’s weight loss in a bit)

In tears, Savannah admitted: “I feel like I’ve already buried my brother.”

On her podcast, Savannah Chrisley discussed how a person’s appearance can impact their mental health. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It’s like she’s mourning him prematurely

Both despite and because of these worries, Savannah Chrisley had distanced herself from older brother Chase as a form of “self-protection.”

She told her therapist: “There’s a part of me that’s so afraid that he’s going to die that I don’t even want to have a relationship with him.”

Savannah confessed: “If something were to happen to him, now I’m closed off enough to where, I would be devastated. But I feel like I’ve been trying to grieve the loss of him little by little so when it happens it’s not a big bang.”

During their ABC interview, Todd Chrisley spoke about feeling “changed” by prison while seated beside wife Julie Chrisley and daughter Savannah Chrisley. (Image Credit; ABC)

Julie Chrisley lost her brother, Trey, when she was young.

Losing a sibling is a devastating horror. Savannah is afraid of sharing that trauma.

“I have to mentally and emotionally prepare myself that when that time does come,” she stated. “That I step in and I’m going to have to care for my parents because they’ll never be the same.”

Savannah continued: “It’s the only way that I know how to protect myself. Which is, just by letting Chase know, what he’s doing is wrong and it’s going to lead to a terrible endgame.”

Savannah Chrisley wears black in early February 2024 while speaking on a podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As for Chase, he had his own take on his health

We said that we’d get into Chase Chrisley’s health and, contrary to what Savannah seems to think, it’s not directly from drinking.

He told the cameras about how he has “lost a lot of weight” all “within the last year.”

Chase claimed that his body is “rejecting food.” That could be several things, none of which are good.

Chase also detailed that he had not had a drink in “a month.”

Given his personal history, we hope that he has many more months like that one.