Chrisley Docuseries Trailer Released, Likely to Make Viewers Vomit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lifetime has released the first footage from Chrisleys: Back to Reality, and we feel like we ought to warn you:

Watching even just a few seconds of the reality show may cause you to be sick to your stomach.

The project was announced back in May, with the official network synopsis reading as follows:

The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other. “The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.

(Lifetime)

Mere days after it was announced the Chrisleys were returning to television… Donald Trump pardoned patriarch Todd and matriarch Julie.

What a coincidence, huh?!?

At the outset of this two-part docuseries, however, daughter Savannah acts as if she has no idea this decision is about to be made by the corrupt Commander-in-Chief.

“With my parents gone, our household is completely divided,” Savannah says in the five-minute-long trailer, released on Thursday, July 31. “I told my parents, I don’t know if it can ever be repaired, honestly.”

Savannah, along with Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Todd’s mom, Faye Chrisley, and Julie’s parents, Harvey and Pam Hughes are all set to appear on this program.

“I don’t think people really understood how big Chrisley Knows Best was,” Chase says in the preview. “My dad’s this insane human. I think it definitely made good TV.”

Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley speak after the latter two received federal pardons. (Image Credit: Fox News)

Todd has certainly been saying some insane stuff since being released from prison in the wake of his previous conviction on various types of financial fraud.

As a refresher:

Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud in 2022. They were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison… with the former behind bars at FPC Pensacola in Florida, and the latter ordered to complete her sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

But then voila… the spouses were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May and subsequently released.

Both have continued to maintain their innocence, despite the pair being literally and legally found guilty.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

“We will get through this,” Todd says in the trailer. “I don’t know how it’s going to end, but at some point, the truth is going to come out.”

Along similar lines, Chase turns ominous in a confessional when he says into the camera:

“I want people to know the truth, what actually went down with my family. There’s a score to be settled. My dad is not one to play with.”

He’s one to lie and cheat and threaten and still millions and still portray himself as a victim, however.

Todd Chrisley speaks on stage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In this same promo, which you can find on YouTube, viewers also get a glimpse at Todd and Julie seeing each other for the first time in 28 months, plus the moment they sat down for their joint confessionals… and where Todd takes shots at Julie’s brunette hair.

“I have nothing to hide,” Todd says. “I look at this as me exposing the truth, and depending on how long this interview goes, you might see more than what you bargained for.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality’s two-night premiere will air via Lifetime on Monday, September 1; and Tuesday, September 2 with two-hour episodes at 8/7c.