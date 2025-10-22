North West Debuts BOLD New Look, Gets Compared to Amanda Bynes as Internet Mom-Shames Kim …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

North West is sporting a new look.

Some are comparing her look to Amanda Bynes, which seems to be in poor taste on several levels.

Others are simply taking Kim Kardashian to task on social media.

Is North West’s new outfit a mistake?

On The Kardashians S04E06, North West prepares food in her mother’s spacious, hauntingly minimalist kitchen. (Image Credit: Hulu)

12-year-old North West took to TikTok to share a series of looks at her current look.

She’s rocking a star under her right eye.

On her left cheek, she has her name — in cursive.

North is also wearing an eye-catching black grill over her teeth.

To top i tall off, she’s wearing a faux septum ring (not a real piercing) and colored eye contacts.

To be clear, North is not trying to fool anyone.

“Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” she wrote in the caption of one post.

(Speaking of written commentary, the comments are off for North’s TikTok posts … which is absolutely right, because she is 12 years old)

However, there has been vocal backlash online.

And while some people are saying truly horrible things about this actual child, most critics are directing their ire at Kim.

Kim Kardashian and North West bond in the kitchen during this Season 4 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The internet had a lot of opinions (or the same opinion over and over again)

As you can see, a lot of people had some very critical things to say about the new look.

“I see North West is going south,” one reply quipped.

“What happens when you have Kardashian for a mother,” tweeted another.

One truly absurd commenter wrote: “Not even joking, Kim is probably a worse influence on her than Kanye could ever be.”

Just for the record, if you think that any styling choices — Halloween costume or TikTok stunt or otherwise — compare to being a self-proclaimed fan of Adolf Hitler, you have truly lost the plot.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

And so many people compared North’s look to beloved former actress Amanda Bynes that the latter’s name was actually trending on what was once Twitter.

“I know she’s a little girl finding her style but it’s giving Amanda Bynes,” tweeted one commenter.

“She Looks like Amanda Bynes,” observed another. “Maybe this is a look for Halloween, I hope so.”

And another asked: “Amanda Bynes cosplay or is it Halloween early?”

Folks, the primary reason for this comparison is just cheek tattoos. Bynes got some ink back in the day. North is wearing fake ones.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is there something wrong?

To be clear, what’s ruffling people’s feathers is that North West is experimenting with her look.

She’s 12. There are very few better times in life to be figuring out your personal sense of style. (Which will continue to evolve — she isn’t even a teenager yet!)

Sure, a few overly credulous folks seem to think that North is getting facial tattoos. That’s probably ill-advised for most tweens. But, obviously, that’s not what’s really happening.

Believe it or not, Kim seems to be making a good choice right now.

Kids who don’t ever have any say over their own hair, clothes, and general presentation tend to make the most radical changes the moment that they get the chance as young adults.

Kim is finding that balance better than a lot of parents out there.