Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Talk ‘Airport Divorce’ After Clashing

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Viewers weren’t sure what to think of Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos’ on-air fight.

Obviously, sometimes Kelly roasts Mark. Sometimes Mark roasts Kelly.

On-air squabbling is part of their act.

But “divorce” is generally a serious word. Does adding “airport” change that?

Titular hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark. (Image Credit: ABC)

What kind of ‘divorce’ are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussing?

On the Wednesday, October 22 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos clashed in front of the audience and the viewers at home.

As Kelly explained, she and Mark have extremely different approaches to travel.

In her view, her handsome husband is more uptight than she is when it comes to flying.

Using hyperbole, she said that Mark prefers tog et to the airport “4 to 16 hours” early.

Mark countered that he likes to arrive about an hour and a half before departure time. (That’s cutting it kind of close in my mind, but apparently it’s a standard time)

Are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos okay? (Image Credit: ABC)

Kelly seemed to get more under her husband’s skin when she made a claim about how he reacts to fans.

According to her, Mark bristles when fans “notice” them at the airport and say hi.

“I don’t say that,” he countered. “Don’t put that out there.”

Mark added: “I’m very nice to people. That’s not cool.”

Kelly agreed with that — cosigning that he is nice to people. She added, however, that he seems to get irritated with her.

It seems that part of what makes Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos work is airing out their ‘grievances’ to the audience. (Image Credit: ABC)

What is an ‘airport divorce’ exactly?

If you felt that Kelly Ripa sort of threw her husband under the bus with that story, well, Mark Consuelos agrees.

But they then moved on to an anecdote in which Kelly recalled Mark getting cranky over a line taking too long.

Mark, however, said that she misunderstood his irritation.

He’d wanted to go through a different line. And it seems like he’d felt that she hadn’t listened.

That is a classic case of people feeling impatient while traveling, and partners not quite mind-reading each other — but coming awfully close.

Both Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos love to tease each other on TV. (Image Credit: ABC)

“I’d like to hear more about this airport divorce,” Mark then joked.

Kelly replied: “Well, we’re definitely getting one now.”

Airport divorce, which Kelly had brought up earlier in the program, is the concept of going their separate ways at the airport, and meeting up on the plane or at the gate. It’s a very dramatic phrase for it.

To be clear, Mark and Kelly both did a lot of smiling and laughing. We’re sure that their perceptions and frustrations were honest, but clearly not enough to overpower their love for each other.

As you may have guessed, there was a lot of travel talk during the episode. There was even a segment on flying later. This on-air squabble was on-topic.

‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos clearly know how to have fun. (Image Credit: ABC)

What’s this about Kelly Ripa and her toes?

Speaking of travel, Kelly and Mark also talked about washing cars.

Kelly admitted that she doesn’t really drive much. In her mind, whoever gets the car dirty should wash the car.

But Mark reminded her that she puts her bare feet on the dashboard as a passenger.

“I’m staring at your toe prints when you’re not there,” Mark teased. “I see toe prints on the windshield.”

We’re sure that there are Kelly Ripa feet enthusiasts who’d love to see her toes at every turn. But her husband seems to just want her to rein in the chaos a little.

Still, they love each other. Compatibility isn’t about being identical — it’s about working well together with your similarities and differences.