Kevin Federline Accuses Britney Spears of Mistreating Sons

Kevin Federline is making more and bolder claims about Britney Spears.

This time, he has moved on from what Spears called “white lies” and moved on to something much more serious.

Federline is claiming that Spears mistreated their sons.

He starts with claims about favoritism, but goes from there to various allegations — including a claim that she once punched their 20-year-old son and that she wished that both sons were dead.

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Kevin Federline has alarming new claims about Britney Spears

Content warning: Kevin Federline and his new book are leveling claims of emotional, verbal, and one instance of physical abuse against Britney Spears.

Whether you believe these allegations or not, they are a disturbing read.

So, in You Thought You Knew, his new memoir, Page Six reports that Federline is alleging that Spears had Sean Preston bathing with her sometimes until he was around 10 years old.

(Is that too old? Yes. Is that unheard of? No. Just a few years ago, Tori Spelling had a similar bathtime scandal. And Chrissy Teigen had an adjacent bit of bath backlash)

“It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop,” Federline claims in his book.

Singer Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline arrive at the SONY BMG Grammy Party held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 8, 2006. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Federline goes on to claim that Spears fed their sons shellfish despite their shellfish allergy.

Jayden James has serious allergies, which he claims that Spears generally ignored.

One time, Jayden was allegedly hospitalized in Louisiana when he was a child.

Ironically, he was allegedly told that it was for allergies, but Federline claims that he had accidentally swallowed pills of some kind.

“Whether they were Britney’s or someone else’s, I’ll never know,” Federline wrote in his memoir.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Allegedly, there was babying and favoritism and they went hand-in-hand

Kevin Federline also accused Britney Spears of having babied Jayden James.

This included both putting him in diapers after he had been potty trained and waking him up at night to keep her company, he claimed.

“This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop,” Federline wrote.

“It was a pattern: she’d pull him into her room at all hours, leaving Preston alone,” he claimed.

Federline added: “The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful.”

Kevin Federline blasts Britneyâ€™s parenting in a scathing interview, claiming that her teenage sons are embarrassed by her antics. (Image Credit: CBS)

One anecdote that Federline saw to fit to describe in his book involves Spears showing up at his home when he was not there. His wife, Victoria Prince, was there. So were the kids and their nanny.

In addition to complaining about how Spears was allegedly dressed at the time, he said that she put Jayden in a diaper even though he had been potty-trained at the time.

Federline also complained that the boys had once come home with their hair bleached, seemingly inexpertly.

“Not just streaked or lightly done,” he claimed. “It was bleached down to their scalps.”

Federline alleged: “Their skin was burned. I had to shave their heads, and their scalps looked like leopard print from their chemical burns.”

Musicians Britney Spears and Kevin Federline arrive at the 2006 Grammy Nominees party on February 6, 2005. (Photo Credit: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

Things grew worse when the boys reached their teens, allegedly

According to Kevin Federline, Sean Preston and Jayden James told him in their teens that they no longer wanted to visit Britney Spears.

There had been one alleged incident of Spears “screaming” at Preston for not wearing a specific shirt, he claimed.

He alleged that things grew worse after he and the boys moved to Hawaii. At this point, both sons were adults.

Federline claims that, during an argument over the phone, Spears told Preston that she wished that he, Jayden, and their dad were all dead.

“How could a mother say that to her son?” Federline asked in his memoir after making the allegation.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Preston, having dealt with her vitriol for years, took it better than I did,” Federline claimed. “He understood her anger and instability, but it didn’t make it any less painful.”

He added: “Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives.”

To be clear, Preston and Jayden have both spoken in the past about perceived favoritism. They were, for a time in their late teens, estranged from Spears because of it. Over the past year, things have gotten better.

Obviously, Spears’ rep and the singer herself have both clapped back at Federline’s claims. But some — like these — are much more serious than others.

Both Jayden James and Sean Preston are adult young men who can speak for themselves if they wish. They have not chosen to level these allegations — except of course for the favoritism.

Only time will tell whether this book ends up launching a libel trial. Everyone knows why Federline wrote a memoir, but unless these allegations are all true, Spears may have to take him to court.