Eminem Dating Longtime Friend and Stylist Katrina Malota: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Eminem’s tumultuous dating history has provided him with plenty of lyrical material over the years.

But hopefully — like that other platinum-selling blonde — the rapper has finally found lasting happiness with his ideal partner.

Multiple outlets are now reporting that Slim Shady is dating Katrina Malota, a Michigan-based makeup artist who’s been working with him for several years.

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Eminem reportedly found love close to home

Em — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — used to use his music to air his grievances toward everyone from fellow rappers to his mom to his ex-wife Kim Mathers.

But these days, the hip hop legend keeps a pretty tight lid on his private life.

So we have no idea how long he and Katrina have been dating, but Page Six and other outlets seem convinced that it’s pretty serious.

Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

So who is Malota? Well, in addition to being a makeup artist and hairstylist to Slim, she’s served celebrity clients Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent.

Maintaining the same hairdo that Eminem has rocked for the past 30 years probably isn’t all that difficult, but with such an impressive client list, Katrina must be good at her job.

When she’s not traveling with Mr. Mathers, she operates a hair salon in her native Michigan.

Rapper Marshall “Eminem” Mathers claps during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“She is one of the most in demand hairstylist[s] in both the entertainment and fashion industries,” reads a bio on Katrina’s website.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised that Em stuck to his usual Motor City dating pool, but he has on occasion chosen partners from other parts of the country.

For example, Eminem briefly dated Mariah Carey, and he’s rumored to have hooked up with Nicki Minaj.

But for the most part, he keeps his love life under wraps.

“Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public,” he told Vulture in 2018.

These days, Eminem is a grandfather, as hus eldest daughter Hailey Jade welcomed her first child back in March.

As anyone who’s listened to Em’s latest album knows, grandfather status hasn’t softened his edge. Hopefully Katrina is a big fan of dark humor and polysyllabic rhyme schemes!