Britney Spears Shows Off Handsome Son Jayden As He Looms Over Her

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears is such a proud mom.

Late last year, Britney’s reunion with son Jayden James Federline warmed the hearts of fans.

Now, she’s showing off her handsome son — as he towers over her.

Kids grow up so quickly!

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears is showing off Jayden!

On Sunday, June 15, Britney Spears took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her one-on-one time with son Jayden James Federline.

Britney posted this just days before the start of summer. Before summer ends, Jayden will turn 19!

He’s no longer a little kid.

That is more than evident in the precious mother-son selfie and accompanying video that Britney shared.

He’s so tall!

This is not one of those situations when you’re watching TV and think that an actor’s tall, but he’s either surrounded by the very short or standing on an apple box and is actually a 5-foot-10 short king.

Britney may be short (she’s 5-foot-4), but Jayden — she reveals — is 6-foot-3.

That’s actually tall!

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

And there’s a cute little video!

In addition to the selfie of Britney posing beside her handsome son, she also shared a short video.

“Went to church today !!!” she captioned as a detail. “Sang and praised!!!”

Britney has spoken multiple times about her Christian beliefs.

She did not specify whether Jayden accompanied her to the establishment.

Back in 2023, and with Britney’s consent, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline moved to Hawaii along with their father, his wife Victoria Prince, and their half-siblings Peyton and Jordan.

There was a brief but painful period of tension — bordering upon estrangement — between the sons and their mother.

Both boys hoped to mend the distance with Britney, but there were lingering resentments, including an impression of favoritism.

However, Jayden began hanging out with Britney late last year. In the months that have followed, mother and son have been bonding again as adults.

This is not uncommon, and it can define a family dynamic for decades to come.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

They’re making up for lost time

Since their November 2024 reunion, Britney Spears has made multiple posts about her time with Jayden.

She has bragged about his musical talent. In March, she shared a clip of Jayden driving.

So many things in life have not been easy for Britney, including aspects of her role as a mother.

She gave her sons a better childhood than she herself had, but being a parent is a lifelong process.

Motherhood doesn’t end when a child turns 18 — and that, as we can see in these posts, can be very beautiful.