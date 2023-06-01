Britney Spears Consents to Kevin Federline, Sons Move: Have Fun in Hawaii!

Last month, Kevin Federline asked Britney Spears to sign off on him moving with their teenage sons to Hawaii.

Even though Sean Preston will be 18 by summer’s end and Jayden James is nearly 17, one parent can’t unilaterally move to another state — let alone to an island chain.

Kevin was eager enough that he tried strongarm tactics, like making sure that the public knew that he was asking.

But did he really need to pack on the “pressure?” Because, by all accounts, Britney didn’t have any objections. And sure enough, she has given him permission.

Kevin Federline blasts Britneyâ€™s parenting in a scathing interview, claiming that her teenage sons are embarrassed by her antics. (CBS)

On Wednesday, May 31, Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart delivered a response to Kevin Federline’s attorney’s request.

He signaled that Britney consents to the Federline family move.

This means that Kevin and his eldest sons can move with his wife and his other kids to Hawaii without issue.

Britney Spears went hiking with her teenage sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, in an unknown canyon and took this responsible, wholesome photo. Look at how tall her boys have become! (Instagram)

Some might ask how any mom could sign off on her kids moving such a colossal distance from her. Literally, they will be an ocean away.

However, there has been some distance between Britney and her sons in recent years.

Everyone involved sounds hopeful that they can reconcile … but that may take time. This family has been through a lot.

In a one-minute Instagram video, Britney Spears discussed a lovely dress while putting on an Australian accent. (Image Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

It’s not that Britney doesn’t care about her boys and is thus happy to send them off to some scorching volcanic island.

Rather, she does love them. Even if they’re not down to see her right now, she’d welcome a visit.

But Britney knows better than most people in the world what it’s like to have someone control your every move. She has made her own mistakes, but she’s clearly not going to repeat her father’s.

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline were looking handsome and so grown up in photo shared with and by Eddie Morales. (Instagram)

Besides, Kevin would have taken this to family court to get a judge to sign off on the move. If it had come to that, which it did not.

He plans to move by August 1, the precise midpoint of summer. But that’s not why he’s moving then.

See, his wife has an offer at a university in Hawaii. She wants to commit to the job, but she can’t really do that until they know for sure that the whole family can move by then.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, a private school is suing Kevin Federline to the tune of $15,593, TMZ reports.

West Valley Christian School claims that Kevin and his wife, Victoria Prince, haven’t paid private tuition for daughters Jordan and Peyton since May of 2019.

We don’t know why Kevin and Victoria have allegedly refused payment, but the school is seeking 10% interest along with tuition. The explanation could be anything from a genuine conflict to expenses. Kevin is a father of six, after all.